Tommy Dorfman to Star in BECOMING EVE at New York Theatre Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Screen and stage actress Tommy Dorfman (Broadway’s Romeo + Juliet, “13 Reasons Why”) will star as “Chava” in Becoming Eve at New York Theatre Workshop, the fourth production of its 2024/25 Season. Written by Emil Weinstein (“A League of Their Own”), based on the memoir by Abby Chava Stein (Sources of Pride), and directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Spain), Becoming Eve will begin performances at Abrons Arts Center on March 19, 2025, with opening night set for April 7, for a limited run through April 27, 2025.



A week before the High Holidays, three rabbis find themselves in a room fighting to save a family by building a bridge between orthodoxy and modernity. One of these rabbis is Chava, the child of a dynastic Hasidic rabbinical family and destined to become a leader of the next generation before the revelation of her trans identity clashed explosively with the strictly gendered world in which she was raised. As we jump through memory—and wrestle with theology—truths and secrets emerge that ensure no one will read the old stories the same way again.



Based on the critically acclaimed memoir by Abby Chava Stein, Becoming Eve is a remarkable playwriting debut from Emil Weinstein with direction by Tyne Rafaeli and puppetry by Amanda Villalobos. Tommy Dorfman (Romeo + Juliet, “13 Reasons Why”) will star as Chava.



Becoming Eve will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado (Yellow Face), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Romeo + Juliet), lighting design by Ben Stanton (Maybe Happy Ending), sound design by UptownWorks - Daniela Hart, Noel Nichols & Bailey Trieweiler (Blood of the Lamb), puppet design by Amanda Villalobos (Wolf Play) and music by Daniel Kluger (Oh, Mary!). Claire Yenson is the Casting Director, and Jason Kaiser (Monsoon Wedding) will serve as Stage Manager.



Comments