Titles by Eva Noblezada, Gabriel Byrne & More Set for Audible Theater June Slate

Audible Inc., has released a new slate of four Audible Theater titles. In addition to presenting thrilling live performances at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, audio plays are a staple of Audible Theater’s programming, which continues to deliver the theater experience to millions of listeners around the world.



Audible Theater’s June slate includes:

Drinking in America by Eric Bogosian

stars Andre Royo (The Wire), who brings to life over a dozen colorful characters, each in the throes of intoxication. Performed live at the Minetta Lane Theatre earlier this year, Royo’s tour de force performance “crackles with liveness” (The New York Times Critic’s Pick).

Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC

by two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon, Hadestown) celebrates everything that is maddening and magical about New York City through songs and storytelling. Noblezada performed her one-woman show in a three-night-only, sold-out run at the Minetta Lane Theatre in January 2023.

Walking with Ghosts

written and performed by Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary and HBO’s In Treatment), comes to audio following its critically acclaimed Broadway run. Adapted from his best-selling memoir, Byrne explores how he sought refuge in a world of imagination among the fields and hills near his home outside Dublin. Emmy Award winner Lonny Price directs.

The 126-Year-Old Artist

by Audible Emerging Playwright C. Quintana is a new play about a young, queer, Latine curator who discovers an artist’s work at a flea market and becomes obsessively determined to make a name for them both. Julissa Calderon, Sagan Chen, Zuleyma Guevara, Elise Santora, and Rita Wolf star in this direct-to-audio play.

Kate Navin, Head of Audible Theater, said: “Our June audio slate brings an array of intimate, one-person shows direct from New York stages to your ears. From fiction to music to memoir, the performances by Andre Royo, Eva Noblezada, and Gabriel Byrne brilliantly showcase how one voice can unleash countless ideas and possibilities. Rounding out the slate is C. Quintana’s new commission from our Audible Emerging Playwright Fund, a captivating audio play that spotlights Latine and queer communities. These audio releases are a celebration of diverse storytelling, and we’re excited to share them with listeners everywhere.”

MORE ABOUT THE NEW RELEASES

Praised as “a breakneck, hair-raising comic tour of the contemporary American male psyche” by The New York Times, Drinking in America is a gritty, muscular restaging with star Andre Royo (The Wire) bringing to vivid life over a dozen colorful characters, each in the throes of intoxication. Written and originated by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, this critically acclaimed work takes on a new persona in our present day, with terms like toxic masculinity and male fragility at the forefront of the zeitgeist. In this new interpretation, Drinking in America continues to challenge society’s ideal of what exactly makes a man, and just how easy it can be to break that same man down.

Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC, written and performed by Eva Noblezada

Two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon, Hadestown) welcomes you to an intimate evening of songs and storytelling—celebrating everything that is so maddening and magical about our beloved city. Debuting new music and personal reflections live for the very first time, Eva’s one-woman show is an invitation to be transported by her rich, powerful vocals and a call to surrender, just for a moment, to your own sense of wonder and nostalgia.

By turns hilarious and heartbreaking, Walking with Ghosts is a delightful portrait of the people and landscapes that ultimately shape our destinies. A Landmark production, it came to Broadway direct from highly acclaimed runs in London’s West End; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Dublin, Ireland.



As a young boy growing up on the outskirts of Dublin, the stage and screen legend sought refuge in a world of imagination among the fields and hills near his home, at the edge of a rapidly encroaching city. Moving between sensual recollection of childhood in a now almost vanished Ireland and commentary on stardom, the actor-writer returned to Broadway and Audible to reflect on a life’s journey.



Adapted from his best-selling memoir of the same name and directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill), Walking with Ghosts is written and performed by the “spellbinding” (The Times) Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary, HBO’s In Treatment).

“If this is one of those robocalls, please delete my number,” orders Reinalda Paraíso, a painter whose work lies at the heart of C. Quintana’s new play, The 126-Year-Old Artist. On the other end of the line is Yésica Ortega, a young, queer, Latine curator who “discovers” Reinalda's work at a flea market and becomes obsessively determined to make a name for them both. However, as the women are thrust into the spotlight, this audaciously colorful and engrossing new commission for the Audible Emerging Playwright Fund proves the path to success isn’t always straight, and that the truth isn’t always black and white.

