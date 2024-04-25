Good Apples Collective to Present World Premiere Of Sophie McIntosh's CUNNICULARII

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Good Apples Collective and producer Esmé Maria Ng will present the World Premiere of cunnicularii by Sophie McIntosh (macbitches, NYT Critics Pick), directed by Nina Goodheart (Resident Director of Gabriel Byrne’s Walking with Ghosts on Broadway) at Alchemical Studios (50 W 17th St 12th floor, New York, NY 10011), June 28-July 13.

Mary is an expectant mother. Mary gives birth to a rabbit. Mary must adjust her expectations. A piercing fable about the wonder and brutality of motherhood, cunnicularii interrogates the crushing pressure new parents face and questions how much of ourselves we can truly give to our offspring.

Performances are scheduled on Friday, June 28 at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 29 at 2pm, Saturday, June 29 at 7:30pm, Sunday, June 30 at 2pm, Friday, July 5 at 7:30pm, Saturday, July 6 at 2pm, Saturday, July 6 at 7:30pm, Sunday, July 7 at 7:30pm, Thursday, July 11 at 7:30pm, Friday, July 12 at 7:30pm, Saturday, July 13 at 2pm, and Saturday, July 13 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($18-$35) are available for advance purchase at www.cunnicularii.com. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Sophie McIntosh

(Playwright) (she/her) is a New York–based playwright and theatermaker. Her writing gives voice to women and queer folks, offers empathetic insight into living with mental illness, and lovingly riffs on the cynical sincerity of young adults. Sophie is also the co-founder of Good Apples Collective, a developmental orchard for new theatrical works that she co-leads with her frequent collaborator Nina Goodheart. Recent productions of Sophie’s work include the world premiere of macbitches (New York Times Critic’s Pick) at the Chain Theatre, the premiere of cityscrape at Good Apples Collective, and the college premiere of Eleven Months of Nuclear Summer at Notre Dame University. Sophie’s plays have also been developed by Pioneer Theatre Company, the 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, the Bechdel Group, the Unicorn Theatre, LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, and Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective. Sophie is a proud recipient of a BA in drama from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and is currently working toward an MFA in playwriting at Columbia University. www.sophiemcintoshwrites.com

Nina Goodheart

(Director) (she/her) is a director and producer based in New York. She is passionate about creating theater that builds community, centers people of marginalized genders, and demands an emotional response. Recently, she served as the Resident Director of Gabriel Byrne’s Walking with Ghosts on Broadway. She is the Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Good Apples Collective with her frequent collaborator Sophie McIntosh. Recent directing credits include Wakeman (developmental reading of a new musical for TBD Theatricals), cityscrape (world premiere at Arts on Site), before the flood (world premiere at the Chain Theatre), The Wolves, Fun Home, Man of La Mancha, and others. She has had the pleasure of working with directors such as Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, original Broadway production), Lila Neugebauer (Mary Page Marlowe, Second Stage Theater), Lonny Price (Scotland, PA, Roundabout Theatre Company), and Andrew Neisler (Mindplay, Arena Stage), as well as organizations including the American Repertory Theater, NYMF, New York Stage & Film, and Climan Producing. She currently serves as Creative Associate to director Whitney White. BA Yale. www.ninagoodheart.com

Good Apples Collective is a developmental orchard for new theatrical works that expose abuses of power, challenge taboos around desire and sexuality, and uplift the voices of queer and gender marginalized communities. Co-led by director Nina Goodheart and playwright Sophie McIntosh, Good Apples Collective empowers emerging artists to create work with trusted creative peers and revolt against oppressive hierarchies that undercut and isolate new voices. www.goodapplescollective.com