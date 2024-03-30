Video: Watch Music Video of 'Everything Stays Broken' by The Bengsons from THE KEEP GOING SONGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch this music video of the song "Everything Stays Broken" by The Bengsons from THE KEEP GOING SONGS!

THE KEEP GOING SONGS, by The Bengsons and directed by Caitlin Sullivan, will come to LCT3 from April 20 - May 26, 2024 at the Claire Tow Theater.

Telling stories through song, The Bengsons will celebrate the beauty and complexity of life cycles, from a single person to entire ecosystems. Part concert, part wake, part theatrical extravaganza, THE KEEP GOING SONGS is a euphoric and moving journey through the grief of tough times and the rebirth of hope in better days.

THE KEEP GOING SONGS will have sets by Cate McCrea, costumes by Hahnji Jang, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, and sound by Nick Kourtides. Kristy Bodall is the Stage Manager.

All tickets are $33. Click the button below for more information.