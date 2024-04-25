STALKER Will Offer $30 General Rush and Online Ticket Policy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The producers of Stalker have announced the production's in-person rush and online lottery and rush ticket policy.



A limited number of $30 general rush tickets will be available for purchase for the day of the performance in person at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) when the box office opens. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis, and there is a maximum of two tickets available per person.



Entries for the Stalker $30 online digital lottery will start at 12:00 AM at stalkershow.com one day before the performance. Winners will be drawn the same day at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM. There is a limit of two tickets per winner. Entries for the Stalker $30 dollar digital rush will start at 11:00 AM at stalkershow.com on the day of the performance.



In today's society, no one is hidden. Everyone is being stalked, and everyone has become a stalker. Stalker is an innovative 90-minute magic show by the Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung. Get ready for fast-paced entertainment combining street magic and physical mentalism – with a climactic plot twist that you'll never see coming.



Brynolf & Ljung's magic creates audience pandemonium. Their work is original, organic, and often prop-less, using borrowed objects and audience suggestions for their illusions.



The pair first stunned the magic world in 2009 when out of nowhere, they won the silver medal in Comedy Magic at the prestigious World Championships of Magic in Beijing. They next stunned Penn & Teller on the first season of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!,” which led them to open for Penn & Teller in Las Vegas in 2011.



From 2015-2017, they performed on their own TV show, “Street Magic” on Sweden's largest television network, TV4, playing to half a million viewers each week. They subsequently toured the country with Hokuspokus Motherf*ckers (2016-2017), Cirkeln (2018-2020) and the original production of Stalker (2021-2022), selling out concert halls and arenas.



Lighting design for Stalker is by Jamie Roderick. Sound design is by Drew Levy. General management is by KGM Theatrical. Production Management is by Tinc Productions.



Stalker is produced by Lifeline Entertainment (Lasse Karlsson/Michael Henriksson) and Penn & Teller, with co-producers Pernilla & Niclas Nyrensten and All Things Live.