Cast and Creative Teams Set for Clubbed Thumb's SUMMERWORKS

Clubbed Thumb will present the complete line-up for the 27th SUMMERWORKS festival of new plays. SUMMERWORKS will run May 16 – June 29, 2024 at the wild project and will premiere three new plays.

This summer's plays are Usus by T. Adamson (The Straights) and directed by Emma Miller (Athena); Coach Coach by Bailey Williams (Two Sisters Find a Box of Lesbian Erotica in the Woods) and directed by Sarah Blush (I thought I would die but I didn't); and Find Me Here by Crystal Finn (Ms. Lily) and directed by Caitlin Sullivan (The Bengsons' The Keep Going Songs).

The cast of Usus will include Ugo Chukwu (Lunch Bunch), Annie Fang (Your Own Personal Exegesis), Theater World Award-winner Crystal Finn (Birthday Candles), Yonatan Gebeyehu (bathhouse.pptx), six-time Obie Award-winner David Greenspan (On Set With Theda Bara), Jon Norman Schneider (Poor Yella Rednecks) and Drama Desk Award-winner Mary Lou Rosato (Escaped Alone). Performances will run May 16 – 28, 2024.

It's 1318 and six Franciscan friars are caught between the purity of their beliefs and a Pope who likes stuff. The it-shay is about to hit the an-fay.

The creative team for Usus will feature set design by Ant Ma (Smart), costume design by Phuong Nguyen (United States vs. Gupta), lighting design by Marika Kent (Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me), and sound design by Carsen Joenk (Best Life). Sunny Hitt (The Magic Flute) will serve as the choreographer and Siena Yusi will serve as the production stage manager.

The cast of Coach Coach will include Purva Bedi (Dance Nation), Cindy Cheung (Merry Me), Becca Lish (Holiday), Kelly McAndrew (Men on Boats), Zuzanna Szadkowski (“Gossip Girl”), and Drama League Distinguished Performance Award nominee Susannah Millonzi (The Crucible). Performances will run June 3 – 13, 2024.

A group of coaches – with the same credentials, but different specialties – gather for a weekend retreat. Some of them will leave as Platinum Practitioner Life Coaches with Dr. Meredith Martin's Action Coach Academy for Thinking Coaches. Some of them will not.

The creative team for Coach Coach will feature set design by Colleen Murray (Happy Days), costume design by Dan Wang (brainsmash), lighting design by Masha Tsimring (Terce)and sound design by Johnny Gasper (Wet Brain). Allison Raynes will serve as the production stage manager.

The cast of Find Me Here will include Drama Desk Award-nominee Kyle Beltran (A Case for the Existence of God), three-time Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Constance Schulman (Shhh), Tony Award-winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), Kathleen Tolan (“Ryan's Hope”), Obie Award-winner Shannon Tyo (The Comeuppance), and Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead). Additional cast members will be announced at a later date. Performances will run June 19 – 29, 2024.

A patriarch dies at 100 years old and three sisters open his will. One sister is worried she is next. One sister is determined never to be next. One sister is becoming invisible.

The creative team of Find Me Here will feature set design by dots (Appropriate), costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo (Mary Jane), lighting design by Isabella Byrd (Cabaret), and sound design by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (An Enemy of the People). Caroline Englander will serve as the production stage manager.

General admission tickets are priced at $30; Reserved seats are priced at $40; student tickets are priced at $25. Festival passes start at $75. Single tickets and festival passes are on sale now at: ci.ovationtix.com/36616.

The performance schedule for SUMMERWORKS is as follows: Mondays – Saturdays at 7:30pm. Exceptions: There will be no performance of Usus on Saturday May 18.

Currently in performances is a return engagement of the Obie Award-winning Grief Hotel, which premiered as part of Summerworks ‘23. Written by Liza Birkenmeier and directed by Tara Ahmadinejad, performances continue through April 27 at The Shiva Theater at The Public Theater. Grief Hotel is presented in partnership with New Georges.

Highlights from the previous 26 festivals include the NYC premieres of Gina Gionfriddo, Jordan Harrison, Lisa D'Amour, and Sarah Ruhl; professional debuts of Jaclyn Backhaus, Will Arbery, Clare Barron, and Susan Soon He Stanton, and premieres by Anne Washburn, Abe Koogler, Tanya Saracho, and Heidi Schreck. Many of these artists continue to make Clubbed Thumb an artistic home.

Past SUMMERWORKS directors include Pam MacKinnon, Lee Sunday Evans, Lear deBessonet, Anne Kauffman, Robert O'Hara, Davis McCallum, Leigh Silverman, and Ken Rus Schmoll.

Clubbed Thumb made its Broadway debut in 2019 with Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, which premiered at Summerworks in 2017, and is the most produced play of the current season. Clubbed Thumb's second anthology, Unusual Stories, Unusually Told, was published in 2021 by Methuen Drama / Bloomsbury.