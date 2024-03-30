Video: Watch a Trailer for Brian Friel's PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME! at Irish Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a trailer for Philadelphia, Here I Come! at Irish Rep, featuring interviews with the cast and creative team.

"It has it all. It has the comedy. It certainly has the pathos. It's a play where you laugh and you cry and you do it at the same time," says director and performer Ciarán O’Reilly.

Philadelphia, Here I Come! is currently running through Sunday May 5, 2024, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre (132 West 22nd Street).

The cast of Philadelphia, Here I Come! will include Peter Cormican, Terry Donnelly, Patrick Fitzgerald, Deirdre Madigan, David McElwee, Clare O’Malley, Ciarán O’Reilly, Tim Palmer, James Russell, AJ Shively, Emmet Smith , and John C. Vennema.

Philadelphia, Here I Come! features scenic design by Charlie Corcoran (Aristocrats), costume design by Orla Long (Endgame), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (Aristocrats), sound design and original music by Ryan Rumery (Aristocrats) & M. Florian Staab (Aristocrats), and properties by Nicole Rozanski (Aristocrats). April Ann Kline is the Production Stage Manager and Jade Doina is the Stage Manager.

Set in 1962, this classic bittersweet comedy revolves around the young Gar O’Donnell on the eve of his departure from Ireland to America. Gar’s heartache from losing his girlfriend to a successful businessman propels him to accept an invitation to go and live with an aunt in Philadelphia. Despite the wild fantasies of what life in America might hold, and his yearning to escape the tedium of small town Ballybeg, a kind word from his taciturn father could change his mind.