THE GORILLA WORE FUR to be Presented at The Tank in May

Most Unwanted Productions and DOG STUFF in association with The Tank will present "The Gorilla Wore Fur," written by Elle Meerovich and directed by Connor Scully. The production will run in The Tank's 98 seat theater from May 7th to May 12th at The Tank, featuring performances by Phanie Cherres, Jarrod Zayas, Pennelope Gonzalez, Don McManus, Pearl Emerson, and Olivia Hardin.

In "The Gorilla Wore Fur," a county zoo's new addition goes missing, prompting a trio of recruits to unravel the mystery. The play blends noir pastiche, supernatural comedy, and suspense as the characters delve into a sinister plot.

Under the direction of Connor Scully and Associate Director Andrew Agress, with Lighting Design by Riley Elton McCarthy.

Tickets are available starting at $20. For more information and ticket purchases, visit The Tank's website.

Elle Meerovich (they/she) is an actor/playwright/composer/hot mess based in Richmond, VA. They are thrilled to be bringing their particular brand of bullshit to The Tank. Past productions of their shows include One In Four (Capitol Fringe Fest 2017, Critics Pick; Firehouse Theatre; The Brick), WRONG CHOPPED (Firehouse Theatre; RTCC Nomination for Best Original Work), No Clue! A New Musical (Brightpoint Community College), and A Christmas Kaddish (Richmond Triangle Players; RTCC Nominations for Best Original Work and Best Musical). When not writing or performing, you can often find Elle behind the piano as an accompanist and music director in the Richmond theatre scene. Elle is also a founding member of the performance art collective DOG STUFF, bringing you dumb and thought provoking theatre since 2019 (The thoughts being provoked, namely, are "Why the hell did I spend my money on this," and, "I wish everyone involved with this play would drop dead").

Connor Scully (he/him) Connor Scully (he/him) is a theatrical producer and director. Directing: One In Four (Capitol Fringe Fest 2017, Critics Pick; Firehouse Theatre; The Brick), WRONG CHOPPED (Firehouse Theatre; RTCC Nomination for Best Original Work), Zeit Heist (Columbia University), an an absurdist retelling of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Firehouse Theatre).

Producing: Sour Milks' TRAFFIC and DIRT (Exponential Festival); I Love You, Jesus Christ (The Tank); TrashBodyMonkeyHouse (Ice Factory 2022), Cuck, Cuck Bull (Columbia University).

Connor is also the Marketing and Audience Engagement Manager at The Tank, a founding member of DOG STUFF and recently launched Most Unwanted Productions.

Most Unwanted Productions: Dedicated to reshaping the theatrical landscape with unique performances, guaranteeing audiences walk away with an experience that stands apart from anything they've witnessed before.

DOG STUFF: A theatre collective that puts the "FUN" in "prodUciNg original experimental comedies (F)."