Titan Theatre Company Announces New Online Outreach Program to Help Artists and Educators During the Health Crisis

Titan Theatre Company has announced a new program titled, Shakespeare ONLINE, targeted at providing support for artists and educators due the mass cancellation of theatrical events due to COVID-19. The company postponed both their MainStage and Touring Productions of ROMEO & JULIET till the Fall, as well as cancelled all classes and outreach programs for two weeks.

The program, whose name is a play on the Company's extremely popular SHAKESPEARE ON DEMAND outreach program that provides NYC schools with free live performances of Shakespeare's works in schools, is designed to provide a similar experience via online classroom software that many colleges and schools will be using until campuses open back up in April.

"It's a unique time for all of us right now. Not just in theatre, but in the world of academia as well." said Lenny Banovez, Titan's Artistic Director. "With the postponement of both our MainStage and Touring productions nearly 1,000 young people will no longer have the experience of seeing Shakespeare performed this season. We also have 25 out of work artists at this time as well. We just can't have that right now. It is my hope that this will help provide quality online programming for teachers and a paid gigs for actors."

Titan, in partnership with Artisan N.Y. Productions, will provide recorded staged readings of Shakespeare's most popular plays, as well as live online talkbacks with cast members of those readings, online curriculum and study guides, as well as master classes.

The company is now accepting registrations and hopes to have the program up and running for teachers by early April.

For more information about Shakespeare ONLINE please email Artistic Associate Wesley Cady at contact@titantheatrecompany.com or call 718-715-5369. More info about the company is available at www.titantheatrecompany.com





