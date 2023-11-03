Tim Daly, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Lea DeLaria & More to Star in THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA at La Femme Theatre Productions

La Femme Theatre Productions will present an evocative 21st-century production of Tennessee Williams's timeless masterpiece The Night of the Iguana directed by Tony Award nominee Emily Mann. The full cast has been revealed!

It will begin performances on December 6 in advance of its opening on December 17. It will run through February 25, 2024, at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, Jim Houghton Way). The Night of the Iguana is not a production of Signature Theatre.

The cast is led by Tim Daly (Broadway: The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. TV: "The Sopranos,” "Madam Secretary,” "Wings”) as Rev. Shannon, Tony Award - Winner Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway: Rent, Anna in the Tropics) as Maxine, Emmy winner and Drama Desk nominee Lea DeLaria (Netflix "Orange Is the New Black." Broadway: POTUS) as Judith Fellowes, Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (Broadway: Between Riverside and Crazy, The Minutes) as Nonno, and Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway: La Femme's A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady) as Hannah with Carmen Berkeley (Off-Broadway's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as Charlotte, Eliud Garcia Kauffman (Roundabout Theatre's 72 Miles to Go) as Hank, Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway's Jitney, American Psycho) as Jake, Bradley James Tejeda (Broadway's The Inheritance) as Pedro, and Dan Teixeira (Off-Broadway: Harmony: A New Musical) as Pancho, rounding out the cast are Michael Leigh Cook (Regional: The Diary of Anne Frank) as Herr Fahrenkopf, Alena Acker (TV: “Diabolical”) as Frau Fahrenkopf and the understudies include Christopher Innvar (Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird), Tuck Milligan (Broadway: Equus, CBS' “Person of Interest”), Dee Pelletier (Broadway: August Osage County), Alexia Pores (Juilliard School), and Buzz Roddy (Regional: Jersey Boys).

A defrocked clergyman, a stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco, a world at war, a dying poet -- and the scene is set for THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, perhaps the most spiritually meaningful work from Tennessee Williams, one of the premier virtuosos of the 20th-century theatrical canon.

The creative team includes Tony Award winners Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Jennifer Von Mayrhauser (Costume Design), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design), Kathy Fabian (Prop Design) with Amy Stoller (Dramaturg and Language Consultant), Stephanie Klapper Casting (Casting Director), Tinc Productions (Production Management), and LDK Productions / Lisa Dozier Shacket (General Management).

La Femme initially presented The Night of the Iguana as a benefit digital presentation in 2020, directed by Emily Mann. It featured Dylan McDermott, Phylicia Rashad, and Roberta Maxwell. The benefit raised over $30,000 for The Actors Fund.

LA FEMME THEATRE PRODUCTIONS

(Jean Lichty, Executive Director) is an all-inclusive theater company dedicated to the exploration and celebration of the universal female experience. La Femme launched in 2014 as an associate producer of William Inge's lost gem, A Loss of Roses, featuring Deborah Hedwall and Patricia Hodges, which Terry Teachout called "a triumphant exhumation" and included in the Wall Street Journal's "2014 Best Theater," followed by Clifford Odets's Rocket to the Moon, featuring Katie McClellan, Marilyn Matarrese, Ned Eisenberg, Larry Bull, and Jonathan Hadary – Drama Desk nomination. Then, La Femme co-produced Ingmar Bergman's Nora and the Off-Broadway hit – Horton Foote's The Traveling Lady – featuring Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba and Lynn Cohen. In 2018, La Femme produced Williams's A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur with Kristine Nielsen and Annette O'Toole and, in 2020, streamed a digital presentation of his The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann and featuring Dylan McDermott and Phylicia Rashad.

Emily Mann is a Tony-nominated playwright and director and the Tony Award-winning former Artistic Director of the McCarter Theatre Center, where she wrote 15 new plays/adaptations, directed over 50 shows, and produced 180 productions. Broadway productions include Execution of Justice, Having Our Say, Anna in the Tropics, and A Streetcar Named Desire. Currently directing The Pianist at the George Street Playhouse, she wrote the new musical On Cedar Street, Having Our Say, Execution of Justice, Still Life, Annulla, An Autobiography; Greensboro (A Requiem), Meshugah, Mrs. Packard, Hoodwinked (a Primer on Radical Islamism), and seven adaptations. Her play, Gloria: A Life, ran Off-Broadway and aired on PBS's Great Performances. Her many awards include the Peabody, Hull Warriner, NAACP, 6 Obies, Guggenheim, Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Helen Merrill Distinguished Playwrights' Award, Margo Jones Award, TCG Visionary Leadership Award, Lilly Award for Lifetime Achievement, and Theater Hall of Fame.

The Pershing Square Signature Center, the permanent home of Signature Theatre, is a three-theatre facility on West 42nd Street and Jim Houghton Way designed by Frank Gehry Architects to host Signature's three distinct playwrights' residencies and foster a cultural community. The Center is a major contribution to New York City's cultural landscape and provides a venue for cultural organizations that supports and encourages collaboration among artists throughout the space. In addition to its three intimate theatres, the Center features a studio theatre, rehearsal studio, and the Signature Café + Bar. For more information on renting the Center, please visit www.signaturetheatre.org/rent-our-space.

The Night of the Iguana will begin performances on December 6, 2023 - February 25, 2024; opening night is December 17, 2023. It will play Wednesday – Friday at 7:30 PM; Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM; Sunday at 3 PM. The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center is located at 480 West 42nd Street, Jim Houghton Way. Tickets are $59 - $159 and can be purchased by visiting IguanaPlayNYC.com.