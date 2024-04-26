Tony Danza Will Lead Staged Reading of IT FELL OFF A TRUCK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Danza will lead a staged reading of Jules Feiler’s new play IT FELL OFF A TRUCK at The Sheen Center on Wednesday May 22, 2024 at 4pm.

The semi-autobiographical comedy revolves around an estranged father who returns from years in the witness protection only to wreck havoc on his son and daughter-in-law’s life.

The reading will also star Joli Tribuzio, Johnny Tammaro, Dominic Scaglione Jr., Amelia Milo and Michael Townsend Wright. it is being directed by Charles Messina. The Producer is Jill Menza.

Seating is limited.

For more information contact The Pitching Staff Public Relations at ItFellOffATruckRSVP@gmail.com