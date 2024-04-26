FRIGID New York Announces Winners Of The New York City Fringe Festival Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID New York announces recipients of their annual New York City Fringe Festival Awards, which were bestowed to recipients on the closing night of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival on Sunday, April 21. This year's festival was the most financially successful and highly attended festival in FRIGID New York's 15 year history. Over $125,000 in box office proceeds will be paid out to the 46 NYC Fringe Festival artists.

Sell Out Awards, which are distributed to the productions who sold out one or more performances, were awarded to Joy Ride (written and performed by Meredith Brandt), The Climate Fables: Debating Extinction & The Trash Garden (playwright Padraig Bond/The Torch Ensemble), A Little Less Than Kind (written and performed by Gracie Rittenberg), Clown Bar 2 (written by Adam Szymkowicz, directed by Andrew Block), Fanatical Optimism (written and performed by Adam LeBow), Brokeneck Girls: The Murder Ballad Musical (written by Eve Blackwater), and In Harmony (presented by BY Productions).

A Drag is Born (written and performed by Edu Díaz) and Sonnets From a Sin-Eater (written and performed by Kara Hadden) were chosen to be extended as part of the upcoming Queerly Festival in June. No Bones About It (written and performed by Matt Storrs) and Curry & Catharsis (written and performed by Azhar Bande-Ali) were chosen to receive additional performances in the Gotham Storytelling Festival in November.

Clown Bar 2 (written by Adam Szymkowicz, directed by Andrew Block) will extend performances at Parkside Lounge (317 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002) on Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30pm and Friday, May 3 at 7:30pm. The Fountain (written and directed by Tony Patryn) will receive an Off-Broadway extension at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's, the newest and only Off Broadway theater in the round.

Audience Choice Awards were bestowed upon Joy Ride (written and performed by Meredith Brandt), A Series of Wildfires (written and performed by Deborah Harbin), The Leading Lady Club: A Feminist (But Still Likable) Sketch Show (presented by Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios), Miami Madness (written and performed by David Rodwin), Lola's Boyfriend Show (written and performed by Lauren O'Brien), TransMasculine Cabaret (written and performed by Vulva Va-Voom), and Clown Bar 2 (written by Adam Szymkowicz, directed by Andrew Block).

Dad Girl (written and performed by Emily Walsh) won the Staff Choice Award with The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams (written and performed by Victoria Montalbano) taking Best Storytelling. The Leading Lady Club: A Feminist (But Still Likable) Sketch Show (presented by Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios) won Best Comedy, A Little Bit Pregnant (written by Kate Lavut) took Best Drama. Brokeneck Girls: The Murder Ballad Musical (written by Eve Blackwater) won for Best Musical, Solitary (written and performed by Seán Griffin) was deemed Best True Story, The House of Clytemnestra (written and directed by Zoe Bloomfield) won Best Tragedy, with The Climate Fables: Debating Extinction & The Trash Garden (playwright Padraig Bond/The Torch Ensemble), winning Best Play. Clown Bar 2 (written by Adam Szymkowicz, directed by Andrew Block) was awarded the Most Fringe Award with Walt Kelly's Songs Of the Pogo (Frank Farrell Productions) taking Best Ensemble, Dad Girl (written and performed by Emily Walsh) won Best Standup. Best Solo Clown went to A Drag is Born (written and performed by Edu Díaz), and Best Play with Music was awarded to "LUCINE!" or "birdshit: a human concerto with string & void” (written and performed by Christian De Gré Cárdenas).

Biggest Box Office went to In Harmony (presented by BY Productions ). The Jill MIeirch Spirit of the Festival Award, which is given to the artist that most embodies the spirit of the Fringe in their show and in the support of other shows, was awarded to Emil Guillermo from Emil Amok: Lost NPR host, vegan trans dad. The Hummingbird Favorite, which is given to an artist that puts it all into their work to make the magic, was bestowed upon Edu Díaz from A Drag is Born.

The New York City Fringe Festival (formally the FRIGID Fringe Festival) is an open lottery-based theater festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in an environment that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. New York City Fringe is a proud member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF) and the United States Associate of Fringe Festivals (USAFF).

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

