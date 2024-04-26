Dustin Scully Joins The Cast Of Off-Broadway's SINGFELD! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dustin Scully is now starring in Off-Broadway's hit Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing, playing the role of Jerry.

The cast of SINGFELD! also features Hannah Hakim, CJ Russo, Michael-Anthony Antoniou, Caleb Funke, Garrett Van Allen, Micaela Oliverio and Matthew J. Hoffman.

Dustin Scully's Theater Credits include Sesame Street: The Musical (Off-Broadway) Four's A Crowd's HUSHPUPPY (seen on PBS), Beverly Sketch Comedy (The PIT) & performing as Grumbalo in his surreal comedic puppet show, Mr. Wood's Safe Space.

SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Billy Recce, is the tenth parody to hit the New York stage and beyond by the duo. The show opened at The Theater Center this spring, which is also home to Bob and Tobly's other hit musicals, The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody. Singfeld! features your favorite cast members and highlights from the hit TV show we all know and love: Seinfeld. In this ninety-minute-musical, we join Jerry and his three best friends as they navigate the highs and lows of New York City. Singfeld! has been featured on “NYlive'' on NBC with Joelle Garguilo and the podcasts The Place to Be: A Seinfeld Podcast and Stage Whisper. Join them in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center for a night of laughter and nostalgia.

NOW AVAILABLE FOR LICENSING

Jerry, George and Elaine are coming to a city near you! “SINGFELD! A MUSICAL ABOUT NOTHING” is now available for both professional and amateur licensing! Inquiring production companies can visit singfeld.com/licensing for more information.

The producers of “SINGFELD!” are excited for theaters across the globe to take on the Off-Broadway hit & bring some of television's most beloved characters to a theater near you! Throughout it's run, the show has brought in fans all across the New York City area, eager to reconnect with the sitcom that defined a decade. The show's dynamic cast of 5 actors span a wide range of the series' most iconic characters & provide opportunities for actors of all ages and backgrounds. Upon request, access can be provided for the show's accompaniment track & streaming rights. “SINGFELD!” features a simplistic, flexible set, which can easily be adapted at a director's discretion. Bring all your favorite characters to your theatre's season today!

Tickets

Tickets for SINGFELD! are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Rush tickets ($40) are also available ONE HOUR before showtime by calling or visiting the box office.

