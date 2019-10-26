Theatre For Humanity Announces Inaugural Season

Theatre for Humanity, a new, non-union, not-for-profit NYC-based theatre company announces its inception and inaugural season. The season opens with a fall production (due to rights restrictions, the title cannot be included in this press release), followed by a winter staged reading of the world premier of The Far Horizon, a play by Alfred Litwak, and concluded by a spring production: a musical adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, by William Shakespeare, adaptation by Louis Butelli, Chas LiBretto, Nathan Winkelstein and Robert Richmond.

Theatre for Humanity's mission is to cultivate community through compelling, daring art that illuminates truth, reveals beauty, and nurtures solidarity. "Theatre for Humanity's foundational desire is to tell exceptional stories in intimate environments as a catalyst to spark continued, cultivated conversation. Our hope is to bridge societal, cultural, and political barriers by creating a safe space to explore difficult topics in an effort to connect one human spirit to another." -Beth Litwak, Producing Artistic Director

FALL PRODUCTION (restricted from this press release)

November 1-17

A.R.T./New York Theatres -- 502 W. 53rd St., NYC

THE FAR HORIZON (world premier staged reading)

by Alfred Litwak

Winter 2020

When two shipwrecked souls unexpectedly collide, will they find salvation in one other or will they drown trying to save each other? In this new play by Alfred Litwak, we find that the path to lasting contentment is never easy, always messy, and can be one sudden moment away from killing you.

ROMEO AND JULIET

by William Shakespeare, adaptation by Louis Butelli, Chas LiBretto, Nathan Winkelstein and Robert Richmond

Spring 2020

Featuring a versatile cast of five performers, this Romeo and Juliet focuses on the impulsiveness of the teenager, adult efforts to guide and support him or her, and the miscommunication that can happen across the generation gap. With original music and stylized movement, this adaptation offers a fresh look at a familiar story.

Tickets are $35 general admission, $25 for brave children (ages 5-18), students (with valid ID), military, and seniors. Advance ticket purchases are recommended; seating is limited due to capacity.

Tickets to Saturday evening performances include a pre-show cocktail hour, generously sponsored by Alice's Tea Cup, and a post-show round-table discussion.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TFHNYC.org or call (908) 605-0260.





