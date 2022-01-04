The Town Hall & Peoples' Symphony Concerts to Present the Salomon Series

The Town Hall and Peoples' Symphony Concerts have teamed up to honor the best in classical music at some of the most affordable prices through the Salomon Series, beginning January 23 at 2PM, both in person at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street) and virtually. This collaboration celebrates The Town Hall's centennial season.

Peoples' Symphony Concerts (PSC) is New York City's oldest concert series offering students, families and other New Yorkers on a limited budget the most affordable ticket prices anywhere.

The schedule is as follows:

January 23

Best of Beethoven

Dover Quartet continues their exploration of the Complete Beethoven String Quartets

The artists include: Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola;

and Camden Shaw, cello

February 27

Vocal Treasure

Schubert's Incomparable song cycle Die Winterreise for tenor and piano. The program will include a brief discussion of Schubert's legendary composition with the text on twenty-four poems by Wilheim Mueller. What is considered as the ultimate song cycle was remarkably written by a composer

and poet who lived to the ages of 31 and 33, respectively.

March 20

Guitar Legends

Miloš, guitar (This International Star in Segovia Tribute).

April 10

Chamber Masterwork

Shai Wosner, piano & friends play Schubert's great Trout Quintet. Artists include: Shai Wosner, piano; Alexi Kenney, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Sterling Eliott, cello; Timothy Cobb, double bass

May 1

Orchestral Gems

East Coast Chamber Orchestra (ECCO)

May 8

Prima Pianist

Lise de la Salle, piano plays from her hit recording When Do We Dance

A series ticket is 50% less than single tickets thereby offering 3 free concerts.

"We are thrilled to partner with Peoples' Symphony Concerts to present the Salomon Series at The Town Hall," said Artistic Director Melay Araya. "For classical music fans or as an introduction to this beautiful music genre, this collaboration will allow audience to attend concerts individually or as part of the six concert series ticket at very reasonable prices. Our goal is to make classical music accessible to everyone."

Series tickets for the Salomon Series at The Town Hall begin at $54 dollars for the six concert series. Individual tickets for each event will go on sale in January.

Please note: The Best of Beethoven and Vocal Treasure concerts are available on subscription only.

For tickets and information, please visit: www.PSCNY.org.