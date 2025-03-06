The Tank Announces Casting For Johnny G. Lloyd's Birthday Birthday Birthday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank has announced casting and creative team for birthday birthday birthday by Johnny G. Lloyd (Patience, Second Stage Theater) and directed by Will Steinberger (The Berlin Diaries, Pool Plays). A Tank Spring 2025 Core Production, birthday birthday birthday will begin performances on March 27, 2025 for a limited run through April 19, 2025 at The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater (312 West 36th Street).

birthday birthday birthday will feature Justin Ahdoot (Sleep No More), Dana Berger (“Orange Is The New Black”), Anita Castillo-Halvorssen (She Said She Said), Omari Chancellor (Amani), Remy Germinario (Rough Trade), and Portland Thomas (The Cotillion).

The creative team for birthday birthday birthday will include Scenic and Properties Design by Anna Grigo (CATS The Jellicle Ball, Associate), Costume Design by Tina McCartney (Joy), Lighting Design by David De Carolis (Wish You Were Here, Yale Repertory Theatre), and Sound Design by Brian Hickey (Wish You Were Here, Playwrights Horizons). Nicholas Brester is the Technical Director, Esti Bernstein is the Production Stage Manager, Skyler Purvis is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Carlton V. Bell II “cj” is the Producer.

Marissa and Clark are best friends who share a birthday. Marissa and Clark are best friends who share a birthday party. And Marissa and Clark plan on doing anything in their power to share that birthday party for the rest of their lives - and then some. A multi-decade romp through race, class, and time, birthday birthday birthday is about who we choose, how we change, and what it takes to remember it all.

The performance schedule is as follows: Thursdays - Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: the Saturday April 6 performance is at 3pm, there is no performance on Sunday April 13, and there are additional performances on Monday April 14 and Wednesday April 16 at 7pm.

For tickets and more information is available at thetanknyc.org/birthdaybirthdaybirthday.

