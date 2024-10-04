The Sheen Center Reveals 2024 Season With An Evening with Jim Gaffigan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The SHEEN CENTER has announced its official 2024 fall season, featuring An Evening with Jim Gaffigan on Thursday, December 5.

The Sheen Center is a haven for the arts and provides a platform for provocative conversations about diverse and inclusive aspects of humanity as seen through the creative lens of faith and respect. A place where all are welcome, the Sheen Center transcends boundaries to engage hearts and minds in the search for meaning in the modern world. Through compelling performance and conversation, they celebrate the creativity and imagination of artists and thought leaders in the pursuit of all that is good, true and beautiful.

One of the Sheen Center’s 2024 highlights is An Evening with Jim Gaffigan, a seven-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He most recently appeared in Saturday Night Live’s cold open as presidential running mate, Tim Walz.

Gaffigan will bring his signature flavor of side-splitting stand-up to the Sheen Center at its 273-seat Loreto Theater. All proceeds benefit the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, the place where art and spirituality meet.

Tickets are now available, with a premium ticket option featuring an exclusive, post-show reception.

Shares Sheen Center Executive Director MARYLOU PAGANO, “We are thrilled that Mr. Gaffigan is returning to our Loreto Theater! Jim was a guest for a talk event back when the Sheen Center opened in 2016. Having him back now for his stand-up performance is incredibly exciting, and to benefit the Sheen Center and our mission is even more exciting. Jim is no stranger to the Archdiocese; he is a dear friend. And this October 17, he will be the emcee at the Alfred E. Smith Dinner, where both presidential candidates will be in attendance. We certainly hope Jim will have some stories from that event to tell our audience!”

NFL Players Choir

When: October 3 at 7pm

What: As seen on America’s Got Talent - this group of current and retired NFL athletes will bring you soulful renditions of R&B, Soul, and Gospel favorites at your favorite downtown venue. Led by music director and Grammy award-winning Gospel producer Myron Butler – this is a one-night-only must-see concert event. This event is sponsored in part by the Inner City Scholarship Fund. Learn more about the NFL PLAYERS CHOIR.

Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34409/performance/11483928

Endea Owens & The Cookout

When: October 19 at 7pm

What: Join us for an electrifying evening with Endea Owens, one of Jazz’s most vibrant emerging artists. The Emmy and Grammy Award winning bassist, has performed at the Super Bowl, has toured with Wynton Marsalis, Jennifer Holiday, and Diana Ross, among others. Learn more about Endea Owens

Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34409/performance/11506173

The Rev and the Rabbi

When: October 22 at 7pm

What: Reverend A.R. Bernard and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik -- cohosts of the popular WABC Radio Sunday morning talk show, "The Rev & the Rabbi" -- bring their signature brand of wit and wisdom to the Sheen Center's stage in front of a live audience. This exclusive LIVE event features Timothy Cardinal Dolan as their guest. Cardinal Dolan, Reverend Bernard, and Rabbi Potasnik are part of the Commission of Religious Leaders in New York -- not to mention great friends. The evening promises to be one filled with lively discussion about current affairs in our city and the world. Official Website

Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34409/production/1212847

Sainthood in the City

When: October 23 at 5pm and 7:30pm

What: Be here for the live launch of season three of the Sainthood in the City podcast, featuring Bishop Joseph Espaillat and his returning crew of co-hosts as they discuss faith, music, fashion, sports and all things related to the world we live in. If you think a saint can't be in touch with hip hop culture, versed in today's language, relevant to all youth without sacrificing faith and authenticity, this is the event that might change your mind. Season 3 will discuss the importance of being a witness for Christ. We can't just say we're followers of Christ, we need to be about it! Check out past episodes of Sainthood in the City.

Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34409/production/1214880

One Funny Lisa Marie

When: November 19 at 7pm

What: Come join internet comedy sensation @OneFunnyLisaMarie a.k.a. Lisa Marie Riley for this Live Fan Event! Lisa will share hilarious stories, answer your questions, and say hello in person during the post-show meet & greet (for VIP ticket holders, also includes a photo op). With her signature hair clip and Brooklyn accent, Lisa's hysterical daily musings on life and parenthood have kept everyone laughing. She started this journey at the beginning of her husband's cancer diagnosis and she has become an inspiration for women everywhere. She is followed by over 500k fans and her TikTok videos have amassed over 8 million views. Lisa's posts have lifted the spirits of people around the globe. Instagram

Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34409/performance/11483931

An Evening with Jim Gaffigan

When: December 5 at 7pm

What: Jim Gaffigan brings his signature flavor of side-splitting stand-up to the Sheen Center stage this December 5th. Get cozy with Jim at this intimate, one night only comedy event in the Sheen's 273-seat Loreto Theater. All proceeds benefit the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture- the place where art and spirituality meet.

Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34409/production/1209740

Lúnasa: A Winter Concert

When: December 6 at 7pm

What: Irish music dream team” (Folks Roots Magazine), Lúnasa, returns to the Sheen Center this December. Brought together in 1997, this quintet has been called “nothing short of dazzling” (Songlines UK) because of their complex arrangements and unique sound. Do not miss your chance to witness “the new gods of Irish music” (MOJO magazine) in this Sheen Center favorite event. Learn more about Lúnasa here.

Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34409/performance/11504760

Comments