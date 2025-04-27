The Rockaway Theatre Company to Open World Premiere of THE VALUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rockaway Theatre Company has announced the world premiere of The Value, a gripping new play by Nicholas Dunn, opening Friday, May 23, 2025, at the John Gilleece Theatre, home of the RTC.

Selected from over 400 submissions of new and unpublished works, The Value follows three small-time thieves-Ian, Zoey, and Victor-as they hide out in a dingy motel room after stealing a mysterious painting from a museum. As they argue over the painting's worth and their complicated pasts resurface, tensions mount. When the painting's true value is revealed, loyalty, greed, and survival collide in an explosive confrontation. The play unfolds almost cinematically on stage, creating a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat experience for the audience.

The Value is directed by Frank Caiati, Artistic Director of the Rockaway Theatre Company, and assistant directed by Mia Melchiorri, with stage management by Alison Goldman assisted by Tessie Tokash. Lighting Design is by Diana Bayne. Sound Design by John Panepinto. Original incidental music for the production has been composed by Jack Tammaro, adding another dynamic layer to the tense and atmospheric storytelling.

The cast of The Value includes Jonathan Nathaniel Dingle-El as Ian, Jannicke Steadman as Zoey, Angel Tavarez as Victor, and Gil Ron as McEvoy.

Performances of The Value will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM; Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 8:00 PM; Friday, May 30, 2025 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 8:00 PM; Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM; Friday, June 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 8:00 PM; and Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 2:00 PM.

The Rockaway Theatre Company has been enriching the cultural landscape of the Rockaway community for decades. Committed to delivering professional-quality productions and fostering talent, RTC has earned a reputation as one of New York City's most vibrant and welcoming not-for-profit theater organizations.

