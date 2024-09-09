The Public Theater to Launch THE POLITICS OF NOW Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Public Theater will launch a series of programming called THE POLITICS OF NOW added to The Public’s Fall 2024 Season to run around the 2024 Election.

The Supreme Court. School shootings. The abuse of power, past and present. Experience three presentations featuring work that speaks directly to our current politics and cultural conversation. THE POLITICS OF NOW features three riveting, compassionate theatrical works, including THE FORD/HILL PROJECT, GUAC, and a screening of CONVERSATIONS IN TUSCULUM.

Following a special presentation at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, acclaimed theater group Waterwell’s new play THE FORD/HILL PROJECT, created by Waterwell Artistic Director Lee Sunday Evans and Obie Award winner Elizabeth Marvel, comes to New York Tuesday, October 16-Sunday, October 20. Manuel Oliver, the father of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, brings his story to the stage with GUAC, a one-man show running Wednesday, October 25-Sunday, November 3. Lastly, a Ukrainian production of Tony Award winner Richard Nelson’s CONVERSATIONS IN TUSCULUM will be presented in a free screening on Tuesday, November 12.

“America is facing the most consequential election in many decades this November, arguably the most consequential since 1860. This fall, The Public is offering up a series of performances that highlight core issues facing our country: the composition of the Supreme Court, the empowerment of women, gun violence, the war in Ukraine,” said Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. “We believe the theater has something essential to contribute to these fierce debates—the humanizing of the people who absorb the consequences of our choices. The theater is a training ground for democratic citizenship; we want you to vote, but also to remember that voting is only one part of a healthy democracy. Gathering together with fellow citizens to grapple with great issues is also vital to freedom, and it’s the central task of The Public Theater.”

Public Theater Partner, Supporter Plus, and Supporter tickets for GUAC and THE FORD/HILL PROJECT are on sale now. Full-price single tickets will be available on Tuesday, September 10. Free CONVERSATIONS IN TUSCULUM tickets can be reserved by Public Theater Partners and Supporters now; reservations will be open to all on Tuesday, September 10.

The Library at The Public serves food and drink Tuesday through Sunday, beginning at 5:00 p.m. and closing at midnight. The Library is closed on Mondays. For more information, visit publictheater.org.

Comments