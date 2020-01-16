The New York Premiere of WARRIORS DON'T CRY is Coming to the Sheen Center's Loreto Theatre

TheaterWorksUSA and The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture will present the New York premiere of Warriors Don't Cry on January 31 and February 1 at the Sheen Center's Loreto Theatre (18 Bleecker St). Tickets are $15-$20 and can be purchased by visiting www.sheencenter.org or by calling (212) 925-2812.

Reluctant to cope with one more tragedy in a school-raise your hand if you feel me!-young activist Ya Girl is ready to call it quits on leading her million-plus Instagram followers in the fight for social justice. When Melba Pattillo Beals steps out of history and into Ya Girl's phone to share the story of her battle to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957, Ya Girl learns to see herself in Melba-and in all the young warriors who came before her to raise their hands and make a difference.

Inspired by Dr. Melba Pattillo Beals's Little Rock Nine memoir Warriors Don't Cry, this production is a catalyst for deeper discussion about social responsibility, civil discourse, social media, and community engagement.

Warriors Don't Cry is co-conceived by award-winning playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Where We Stand) and director Tamilla Woodard (Associate Director, Hadestown), featuring original music by Toshi Reagon. This production is a collaboration between The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts and TheaterWorksUSA.

Warriors Don't Cry received its World Premiere at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, January 2020.

"We are excited to join with the Bushnell Theater Performing Arts Center to create this exciting, topical theatrical experience that fuses past and present, and reminds our audience that young people have been and continue to be at the forefront for change." TheaterWorksUSA Artistic Director, Barbara Pasternack

Warriors stars Regan Sims (59E59's Bitter Greens, ART/NY Theaters' SKIN), and includes original music by Toshi Reagon, set & costume design by Jean Kim, projection & lighting design by Elizabeth Mak, sound design by Kathy Ruvuna. The Stage Manager is Hollis Duggans, the Assistant Stage Manager is Justin Anderson, and Imani Alyse Redman is MC.

