The NYC Premiere of BAROCOCO at 59E59 Theaters Has Been Canceled

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) announces that, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, Happenstance Theater has made the difficult decision to cancel their upcoming NYC premiere of BAROCOCO. The production was scheduled to begin performances on March 18.



The 59E59 Theaters Box Office will be in touch with ticket holders directly regarding refunds.

In lieu of a refund, 59E59 encourages patrons who can afford it to donate the value of their tickets to Happenstance Theater to help offset the financial losses incurred due to the pandemic.





