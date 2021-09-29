The McKittrick Hotel to Present THE WITCHES' BALL Halloween Celebration

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, will reopen its doors on Friday 10/29, Saturday 10/30, and Sunday 10/31 for its annual Halloween celebration, The Witches' Ball.

Tickets for Standard Entry start from $125 per person and include open bar. To allow a swift and safe entry for all guests, tickets will be timed between 9PM and 11PM (8PM and 10PM on Halloween night). Pricing is subject to change.

Revelers can enhance the evening on Maximilian's List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir bar for the evening.

Attendees are welcome to dine at the hotel's rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before the event. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

The McKittrick Hotel is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for audiences and performers. Guests of The Witches' Ball Halloween are required to show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test within 24-hours for entry to the event. Everyone must be at least 21 to attend.

As New York continues to reopen, The McKittrick Hotel looks forward to welcoming guests back to its award-winning Sleep No More experience in February 2022. Tickets are also on sale for the dazzling Speakeasy Magick and New York Times "Critic's Pick," The Woman in Black, in The Club Car.

The McKittrick Hotel is located at 530 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets and schedules are available at www.mckittrickhotel.com or by calling the Box Office at 212-904-1880.

Tickets: https://mckittrickhotel.com/events/halloween-2021