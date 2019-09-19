The McKittrick Hotel Announces MIC DROP WITH MURRAY HILL

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announces Mic Drop with Murray Hill, a new party on select Thursdays in Manderley Bar. Upcoming dates are September 26, October 24, and November 21.

The McKittrick's velvet-draped cocktail lounge is home to a new monthly series of lip sync battles. Mic Drop, hosted by "Mr. Showbiz" himself Murray Hill, challenges audiences to duel live on stage for outrageous prizes and competitive glory. Guests compete for the chance to be crowned "Lip-Sync Champ of The Night," while resident DJ A-Ball spins dance and pop music hits.

Murray Hill is a NYC legend, comedian, host, and international entertainer. Dubbed "The King of Comedy" (Time Out), he is one of the most sought-after hosts in the biz. He currently also stars in The McKittrick's Bartschland Follies, a weekly burlesque cabaret hosted by NYC icon Susanne Bartsch, and has toured extensively with Dita Von Teese and alt-cabaret provocateur Bridget Everett.

Over his career, Murray has been recognized in "Best of New York" lists in Time Out, PAPER and New York Magazine; inducted into PAPER's "Nightlife Hall of Fame;" selected as one of OUT magazine's "Top 100" influential performers (twice!); and included in New York Magazine's "Fifty Most Iconic Gender Benders of All Time." He has performed at the top showrooms and festivals on the planet and headlined his own show at Caroline's on Broadway.

Mic Drop is the latest addition to Manderley Bar's repertoire, joining Friday residents, MK Groove Orchestra, and Saturday house band, Bassey and The Heathens.



Doors open after Sleep No More concludes for the night at 10pm. Tickets are required for entry and there is a full bar available.

General Admission tickets are $10 per guest. To purchase tickets, visit https://mckittrickhotel.com/events/mic-drop and select event date. A full calendar of live performances and tickets is available at https://mckittrickhotel.com/calendar.

The McKittrick Hotel is open seven days a week. Located in West Chelsea near The High Line, Hudson Yards, Hell's Kitchen and the Meatpacking District, the venue offers a plethora of entertainment options for tourists and locals alike. From the award-winning immersive spectacle Sleep No More and year-round rooftop hideaway Gallow Green, to The Club Car - home of Bartschland Follies and Speakeasy Magick - there are many reasons to visit.

For schedule, tickets and additional information, please visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.





