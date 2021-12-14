The McKittrick Hotel Announces the Return of SLEEP NO MORE

Click Here for More Articles on SLEEP NO MORE

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC) has announced its original theatrical experience Sleep No More will now begin on February 3, with an official grand opening on Valentine's Day, February 14. Tickets are on sale through April 17, 2022.

Presented by Emursive, Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique.

The story unfolds through an awe-inspiring blend of acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack, and 100 rooms of densely detailed atmosphere sprawling over 100,000 square feet of space. The elements intertwine for a subversive and intoxicating 360-degree sensory immersion. During their stay, guests may also enjoy live music with cocktails, wine & spirits in the revelrous Manderley Bar.

Originally built in 1939, The McKittrick Hotel was intended to be the finest and most decadent luxury hotel of its time. Six weeks before opening, and two days after the outbreak of World War II, the legendary hotel was condemned and left locked, permanently sealed from the public - until Emursive brought the Grande Dame back to life, reinventing the legendary space in collaboration with London's award-winning Punchdrunk theater company.

Sleep No More's creative team features Felix Barrett (Direction and Design), Maxine Doyle (Direction and Choreography), Stephen Dobbie (Sound Design), Beatrice Minns (Design Associate), and Livi Vaughan (Design Associate).

Sleep No More is produced by Emursive (Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, and Randy Weiner, principals) in association with Rebecca Gold productions. Emursive produces immersive theater in extraordinary places.

Performances will be offered on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7PM, Fridays at 7:30PM, and Saturdays at 3PM and 8PM. Tickets, priced from $99.50, are now on sale.

Tickets are also on sale for the "dazzling" Speakeasy Magick and The Woman in Black - a ghost story in a pub. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com for a full schedule of events.

Guests are welcome to dine at the hotel's winter rooftop hideaway, Gallow Green, before or after the performance. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

The McKittrick Hotel is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for guests and for the members of our shows. Guests attending Sleep No More will be required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival. All reopening plans will be done in compliance with state and local government COVID-19 protocols, and are subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor.

The McKittrick Hotel is located at 530 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are available online at www.mckittrickhotel.com or by calling the Box Office at 212-904-1880.