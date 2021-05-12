Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Jocunda Festival Presents A Performance Of GOD'S TRAIN TO AUSCHWITZ And PENELOPE

After the performance there will be a talkback with the artists and playwrights moderated by Van Dirk Fisher.

May. 12, 2021  

The Jocunda Festival's Virtual Play Reading Series presents a performance of God's Train To Auschwitz by Marc Littman and Penelope by Chalmers Hardenberg, both directed by Van Dirk Fisher, on Sunday, May 16th at 8PM EDT / 5PM PDT on Zoom.

To register for this webinar go to:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CWAW-lhFQvioOqPfzgefDg
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Tickets are $25.00 and Benefit the Riant Theatre. After the performance there will be a talkback with the artists and playwrights moderated by Van Dirk Fisher, Founder and Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre.

GOD'S TRAIN TO AUSCHWITZ

What if you were on a train bound for the Auschwitz death camp and you were the only one in a boxcar crammed with desperate sous who knew your fate? You know you must survive the arduous journey just to have a chance at surviving the rigors of the work camp. But is it enough just to ensure your body survives?

PENELOPE

Ulyssess sails away alone -
Or do he and Penelope head for the hills?

