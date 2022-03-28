The Inaugural Gold Standard Arts Festival Announces PLAY FEST! Lineup

Gold Standard Arts Festival has announced the lineup for their PLAY FEST which consists of eleven ten-minute plays. The lineup includes works by Academy Award-winners, OBIE winners, Tony nominated writers and TV, Film and Broadway veterans. The one-of-a-kind festival celebrates film, theatre, cabaret, and comedy artists who are 50+.

PLAY FEST will present two programs on April 27 at the Goddard Riverside Bernie Wohl Center on the Upper West Side. The 2pm program is directed by Jammie Paton; Kathryn Markey directs the 7:00pm program.

In addition to PLAY FEST the festival will feature a comedy night hosted by Judy Gold, an evening of cabaret, and a weekend of features, documentaries, and shorts. Panels and parties are planned as well. Gold Standard Arts Festival runs April 24 to May 1 at various venues on the Upper West Side. While the artists must be a minimum of fifty years old, their art can concern any topic and any age group.

For the complete festival lineup, please visit www.goldstandardarts festival.org.

PLAYFEST! LINEUP

PROGRAM A at 2pm

Directed by Jammie Paton

Fight the Power written by Caytha Jentis

For the Love of God written by Marc Acito and Sheldon Harnick

Hair Undone written by Cheryl Davis

I Know written by Jacquelyn Reingold

Old Timers Day written by Marc Acito

Skin Deep written by Tina Howe

PROGRAM B at 7:00pm

Directed by Kathryn Markey

Census written by Susan Miller

Down There written by Lucy Wang

Here Comes the Rain Again written by Alex Dinelaris

Miracle of the Mall written by Frederick Stroppel

Truth and Sex written by Susan Cinoman

Performances take place at the Goddard Riverside Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Avenue (between 91st and 92nd street), New York, NY 10025. Subways: A/B/C/1/2/3 to 86th or 96th street. Tickets are $20.00 per show and are available at www.goldstandardartsfestival.org/short-plays. Proceeds from the festival will be used to create and support year-round programs for older artists.

For artists' bios visit www.goldstandardartsfestival.org/short-plays.

Festival Directors Caytha Jentis and Eileen Katz, who both live on the Upper West Side, are spearheading the festival. Both have extensive background in entertainment and community service and wanted to create an arts festival to showcase and support this underserved demographic.

Goddard Riversidehas partnered with the Gold Standard Arts Festival to bring the festival to the Upper West Side. For more than 100 years, Goddard Riverside has been committed to investing in people and strengthening the community by meeting New Yorkers' most essential needs. The organization provides comprehensive educational, cultural, and recreational programs for New Yorkers of all ages, including early childhood education, after school, employment support, college access, youth programs, homeless outreach, senior centers, and legal assistance.