The Flea Reveals Full Cast For The Apollo Theater Presentation Of The HANG TIME National Tour

The Flea has announced the full cast for the Apollo Theater’s presentation of The Flea’s national tour of HANG TIME, written and directed by Zora Howard. The production will feature Kamal Bolden as Slim, Julian Rozzell as Bird, and Bryce Foley as Blood. Following its 2023 world premiere at The Flea, HANG TIME will return to New York City for performances at the Apollo Theater (233 W. 125th St.) from November 7 through November 15, 2025.

Kamilah Forbes, Executive Producer of The Apollo, said, “We are thrilled to partner with such an important NYC cultural anchor, The Flea, to support one of the most exciting voices in theater and performance, Zora Howard. This partnership and work further speak to our commitment to New Work Creation.”

“HANG TIME had been haunting me for years. When I first shared the work and my intention to direct with Niegel and Martin at The Flea, I was met with not only enthusiasm, but also a commitment to center my vision for its production,” said writer and director Zora Howard. “Now, as we look to HANG TIME’s first tour, I feel that commitment has only deepened. I am thrilled to be embarking on this journey with The Flea to share HANG TIME with new audiences across the country.”

“The Flea is thrilled that our production of Zora’s work will reach a national audience,” said Niegel Smith, The Flea’s Artistic Director. “Her command of theatrical tools—from her deft writing to her inventive visual poetry—needs to be experienced by everyone interested in our American story.”

HANG TIME was originally developed and produced in 2023 by The Flea in partnership with Zora Howard and in association with WACO Theater Center (Where Art Can Occur). The national tour has been commissioned by ASU Cultural Affairs and its division of ASU Gammage, The Hopkins Center at Dartmouth College, and UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance.

ABOUT HANG TIME

Three men spend an afternoon talking under a wide tree. In HANG TIME, audiences witness the inner lives, memories, and contradictions of Black men in America. The play explores intimacy, vulnerability, and survival, situating the everyday alongside the historical weight of racial violence.

Written and directed by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Zora Howard, HANG TIME marks her directorial debut.