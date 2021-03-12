The Drama League's 2021 DirectorFest to Feature Performances by Arielle L. Goldman, Ameerah Briggs and More

The Drama League announced today the casting for DirectorFest 2021, a multi-week festival celebrating the art of stage directing and honoring the service organization's 2020-21 Directors Project class of New York and Classical Fellowship recipients. As previously announced, the festival lineup will feature the work of five select fellows - all women - including a virtual benefit reading of Gallathea directed by Classical Fellow recipient Emma Rosa Went on March 15 (presented in collaboration with Red Bull Theater), and four productions directed by New York Fellows Cristina Angeles, Signe V. Harriday, Taylor Haven Holt, and Cait Robinson to be streamed June 7 - 23.

The four June productions - which will be staged, filmed, and produced this spring - will feature Arielle L. Goldman ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Knick") in Laura Schellhardt's The K of D, directed by Cait Robinson; Ameerah Briggs (M. Night Shyamalan's "Split," "Equal Standard") in Sharon Bridgforth's the bull-jean stories., directed by Signe V. Harriday; Aleca Piper (Anna Karenina: a riff, Story Pirates) in Eliana Pipes's Unfuckwithable, directed by Cristina Angeles; and Tara Halpern (Story Pirates, Prototype Festival) in Enda Walsh's A Girl's Bedroom, directed by Taylor Haven Holt. The Stage Managers for the festival include Melanie Ryan for The K of D, Chris De Camillis for the bull-jean stories., Kacey Gritters for Unfuckwithable; and Kaleigh Bernier for A Girl's Bedroom. All June productions will be filmed at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

The March benefit reading of John Lyly's Gallathea, presented in collaboration with Red Bull Theater, will feature Olivia Rose Barresi (Courage! To the Field! - the Tank, Initiative - Playwright's Realm), Helen Cespedes (The School for Scandal - Red Bull Theater, Timon of Athens - Royal Shakespeare Company/Shakespeare Theatre Company/TFANA), Nathaniel P. Claridad (Disney's Mulan), Yonatan Gebeyehu, (Timon of Athens - TFANA) Amy Jo Jackson (The Great Recession - Flea Theater, Twelfth Night - Manhattan Shakespeare Project), Layla Khoshnoudi (Tumacho - Clubbed Thumb, Men on Boats - Playwrights Horizons), Rami Margron (Hurricane Diane - Old Globe, Pride and Prejudice - Long Wharf), Christopher Michael McFarland (Measure for Measure - TFANA, Cymbeline - Yale Rep), Jason O'Connell (Judgment Day - Park Avenue Armory, Happy Birthday Wanda June - Wheelhouse Theater), Aneesh Sheth (Netflix's "Jessica Jones," Southern Comfort - Public Theater, Twelfth Night - Public Theater's Mobile Unit), David Ryan Smith (Where We Stand - Baltimore Center Stage/WP Theater, Mankind - Playwrights Horizons), and Zo Tipp (Bundle of Sticks at INTAR).

Ticketing details for DirectorFest will be announced at a later date. To stay up to date with what's happening at The Drama League and DirectorFest, visit dramaleague.org and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.