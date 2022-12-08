The Classical Theatre of Harlem's TWELFTH NIGHT Starring Kara Young is Coming to NYU Skirball

NYU Skirball will present The Classical Theatre of Harlem's acclaimed production of Twelfth Night, winner of two 2022 AUDELCO Awards, running February 11 - 19 at NYU Skirball. The production is directed by AUDELCO Award-winner Carl Cofield, and features AUDELCO Award-winner and Tony nominee Kara Young, whose performance as Viola was cited as a "Best of 2022" by The New York Times.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director) remounts its raucous, critically acclaimed production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, continuing its mission to change the face of American theatre with ambitious sights set on mounting a first-class production.

The show had an outdoor run in July 2022 at Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park, playing to universally rave reviews. The New York Times called it "A shot of joy." This Twelfth Night engages with the global conversation around equity and inclusion and features a majority-Black team of artists lead by director Carl Cofield, CTH's Associate Artistic Director alongside associate director and choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher, EMERGE125's Executive Artistic Director.

The cast includes William DeMeritt*, Carson Elrod*, Kat Files+, Allen Gilmore*, Dennzyl Green+, Alisa Gregory+, Brynlie Helmich+, Madelyn LaLonde+, Anthony Lalor*, Zoë Lishinski, Cassandra Lopez*, Collin McConnell, Chivas Michael*, Othello Pratt, Jr.*, Christina Sajous*, Donathan Walters*, and Kara Young*.

The creative team includes director Carl Cofield, associate director & choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher, co-fight directors Rick Sordelete & Christian Kelly-Sordelet, scenic designer Riw Rakkulchon, costume designer Mika Eubanks, lighting designer Alan C. Edwards, composer & sound designer Frederick Kennedy, projection designer Brittany Bland, properties designer Samantha Shoffner, hair & make-up designer Earon Nealey, production stage manager Jessica Forella*, and stage manager Chris Steckel*.

* denotes member of Actors' Equity Association + denotes EMERGE125 company member

The Classical Theatre of Harlem is an American theatre company that tells stories through the lens of the African diaspora. Established in 1999, CTH combines original adaptations, music and dance to present great classics of world literature and contemporary works that will stand the test of time. CTH also proudly provides theatre-based training and live theatre experiences to Harlem youth and their families through its arts education program, Project Classics. The organization incorporates other theatre-related programming, including Future Classics, Playwrights Playground and Revisited Classics, to engage new audiences, invest in artistic development and give exposure to emerging creators. cthnyc.org

TICKETS

Twelfth Night will play February 11, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 pm, with matinees on February 12 and 19 at 2 pm. Tickets begin at $60 and can be purchased online, by visiting the box office in person, Wednesday - Friday from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012.

ABOUT NYU SKIRBALL

NYU Skirball is NYC's home for cutting-edge performance, artistic research, and discourse, holding close to James Baldwin's dictum that "artists are here to disturb the peace." NYU Skirball is located in the heart of Greenwich Village, historically a center of resistance, dissent and free thinking. Its programming reflects this history and embraces today's renegade artists and companies, presenting works that aim to engage, provoke, and inspire audiences. The 800-seat theater, led by Director Jay Wegman, provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators, and thinkers and presents ground-breaking events ranging from re-inventions of the classics to cutting-edge premieres, in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance arts to comedy, music and film.

