The Broadway Brunchtime Series Is Back

Broadway performers/musicians, vocalists, recording artists, actors, pro athletes, journalists, media personalities, clergy, educators, celebrity chefs, and other volunteering notables and members of SAG-AFTRA, Actors' Equity Association, Directors Guild of America (DGA), Producers Guild of America (PGA), Writers Guild of America (WGA), The Recording Academy (NARAS), American Federation of Musicians (Local 802), American Guild of Musical Artists, and IATSE will participate in "PUMP An End To Hunger with the Broadway Brunchtime Series" - A Season to Help Serve Soup, Sandwiches, Snacks, Sips and Songs.

The event takes place on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen (www.holyapostlessoupkitchen.org) located at 296 Ninth Avenue at the corner of West 28th Street in New York City.

The Broadway Brunchtime series will help serve brunch, and also to energize and empower needing, hungry and homeless women, men and families, with social-distancing, mask-wearing, pantry meal and snack bag packing, and "drop-by courtyard" meal distribution.

Find out more on the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/327286387769547/.

BROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES continues at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen - an emergency food program extending services to hearty, hungry and homeless New Yorkers on a daily basis since 1982.

Broadway Brunchtime Series - a purposeful, progressive, prominent, philanthropic and performance-platform experience - was created by Pump SportsEnt in 2014 as a not-for-profit, pay-it-forward, self-contained, community outreach mission where once a month caring and concerned Broadway performers, producers, pro athletes, entertainers, vocalists, musicians, recording artists, media personalities, journalists, and other notables and savvy supporters volunteer to serve brunch; and help educate, encourage, enlighten, empower, entertain, energize and extend HOPE to approximately 1000 needing, hungry and homeless guests at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen in New York City.

Broadway Brunchtime Series is dedicated in living-honor of Mary Lorrie Davis (Original Broadway Cast of "HAIR" in 1968).