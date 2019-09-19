The Brick And Theater Accident Present Matthew Freeman's THE SEA THE MOUNTAINS THE FOREST THE CITY THE PLAIN

The Brick Theater, Inc. and Theater Accident are proud to present The Sea The Mountains The Forest The City The Plain, a new play by Matthew Freeman (The Listeners, The Hollow), directed by David Cote (Something Something Über Alles, Blind Injustice) and starring Robert Honeywell (City of Glass, The Listeners) who co-founded The Brick in 2002 with Michael Gardner. Honeywell's performance in this full-length monologue marks a farewell to The Brick.



In The Sea The Mountains The Forest The City The Plain, a man recounts the story of his search for a lost traveling companion. With a mix of Beckettian humor and echoes of a world in crisis, The Sea The Mountains The Forest The City The Plain explores how the desire for human connection can overcome even the most desolate circumstances.

"The spark that lit this text is from Samuel Beckett's Texts for Nothing," says Freeman. "In particular, this passage: 'Sometimes it's the sea, other times the mountains, often it was the forest, the city, the plain too, I've flirted with the plain too, I've given myself up for dead all over the place, of hunger, of old age, murdered, drowned, and then for no reason, of tedium, nothing like breathing your last to put new life in you'."

"When Matt asked me to do the role, I thought what better way to say goodbye to The Brick," says Honeywell. "I'll stay on as a Board member and help smooth the transition for Theresa Buchheister's team, but it really is a changing of the guard, and a wonderful cap to the crazy experiment Michael Gardner and I started back in 2002. Matt's script, in particular, captures why we founded The Brick in the first place: to provide a small, dark, safe space for storytelling. In the staging David and I have been brainstorming, storytelling is literally required for the survival of what's left of humanity. It's what makes humans human."



The creative team for The Sea The Mountains The Forest The City The Plain includes set designer Kerry Lee Chipman, lighting designer Nicholas Houfek, sound designer Chris Chappell, stage manager Jodi Witherell, and assistant producer Stacey Weckstein.

Eight performances of The Sea The Mountains The Forest The City The Plain will take place October 2-12 at The Brick, located at 579 Metropolitan Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The performance schedule is Wednesday-Saturday at 8pm. General admission tickets, which are priced at $25, may be purchased online at bricktheater.com and by calling OvationTix at 212-352-3101. The anticipated running time is 75 minutes with no intermission.





