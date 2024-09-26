The American Theatre of Actors to Present A TOUCH OF SHAKESPEARE Monologue Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre of Actors is presenting A TOUCH OF SHAKESPEARE, a monologue event, October 2 - 6. Jake Smith in association with the ATA brings together a stirring group of New York classic artists for a monologue suare of the finest from the finest playwright ... ever.

Directed by James Jennings

The cast includes: Travis Bergmann, Amber Brookes, Jane Culley, Oliver Figueroa, Richard Fisher, Sam Cruz, Sam Hardy, Phil Oetiker, Jonathan Gregory Power ﻿and Jake Smith.

https://our.show/touchofshakespeare

American Theatre of Actors ﻿for Over 45 years...

The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by James Jennings, who continues as its President and Artistic Director. It is a repertory theatre company consisting of 50 actors, 15 playwrights and 8 directors. Its purpose is to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors and provide them a creative atmosphere in which to work without the pressures of commerical theatre.

The plays are dramas and comedies dealing with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society. Over 965 new works have been presented and more than 11,000 actors have worked at A.T.A., including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn.

