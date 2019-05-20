The Acting Company Announces Casts of NATIVE SON & MEASURE FOR MEASURE

The Acting Company announces the cast and creative teams for its 2019 Summer Repertory Season. Native Son and Measure for Measure will play July 14 through August 24, 2019 at the Duke on 42nd Street (229 W. 42nd Street), with opening night for both plays set for Sunday, July 28, 2019. Single tickets and subscription packages are on sale now.

Two mesmerizing dramas examining fate, injustice, and the roots of our darkest impulses take to the Off-Broadway stage when The Acting Company pairs Shakespeare's Measure for Measure with Native Son, Nambi E. Kelley's adaptation of Richard Wright's classic novel.

The two productions feature the same cast, consisting primarily of recent graduates of top actor training programs, with half of the company made up of graduates of the Juilliard Drama Division.

The cast of Native Son includes Anthony Bowden as Jan, Jason Bowen as the Black Rat, Rebekah Brockman as Mary, Rosalyn Coleman as Hannah, Laura Gragtmans as Mrs. Dalton, Lorenzo Jackson as Buddy, Henry Jenkinson as Mr. Britten, Galen Ryan Kane as Bigger Thomas, Keshav Moodliar as Shop Owner/Reporters, and Katherine Turner as Bessie.

For Measure for Measure, the cast will feature Anthony Bowden as Lucio, Jason Bowen as Escalus, Rebekah Brockman as Isabella, Laura Gragtmans as Mariana and Mistress Overdone, Lorenzo Jackson as Claudio, Henry Jenkinson as the Provost, Galen Ryan Kane as Friar Thomas, Keshav Moodliar as the Duke, and Katherine Turner as Juliet and Francesca.

"Nambi Kelley's play adds to the power of Richard Wright's seminal novel," Artistic Director Ian Belknap notes. "By layering a psychological realm, double-conscience, an alter ego for Bigger Thomas, she has created a world that could only exist on stage, reclaiming the novel for a twenty-first century audience. The ethical and moral conflicts in Native Son are reflected in Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, which captures the doubt of one's faith in themselves and the larger world. These plays will be performed by the best young actors, bringing a new perspective and making them fresh and aspirational."

Directed by Seret Scott, Richard Wright's Native Son comes to life in this timely adaptation by Nambi E. Kelley. In the South Side Chicago of the 1930s, Bigger Thomas struggles to create a place for himself in a world whose prejudice has left him with few opportunities. After taking a job in a wealthy white man's house, he unwittingly unleashes a series of events that violently and irrevocably seal his fate. Native Son is a New York premiere that has previously had acclaimed runs at the Court Theatre, Yale Rep, Center Theatre Group, and more.

Shakespeare's strikingly current play Measure for Measure, directed by Janet Zarish, speaks powerfully about impossible moral choices in the story of the devout novice Isabella, whose faith is tested when her brother is sentenced to death for impregnating Juliet out of wedlock. When the outwardly virtuous leader Angelo propositions Isabella in exchange for his release, she must consider whether upholding her holy vows is worth her innocent brother's life.

The creative team includes Neil Patel (Scenic Design), Sarita Fellows (Costume Design, Native Son), Jessica Shay (Costume Design, Measure for Measure), Alan Edwards (Lighting Design), Fred Kennedy (Sound Design, Native Son), Fabian Obispo (Sound Design, Measure for Measure), Deb Hecht (Voice and Speech), Emmanuel Brown (Fight Director, Native Son), and Michael Rossmy (Fight Director, Measure for Measure). Bernita Robinson is the Production Stage Manager, and Alayna Graziani is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Single tickets to the repertory productions priced from $35-$70 are on sale now through the Duke on 42nd Street box office online at www.dukeon42.org, by phone at 646-223-3010, or in person at 229 West 42nd Street.

Subscriptions for the 2019 The Acting Company repertory productions are on sale now online at www.theactingcompany.org, or by phone at 212-258-3111. Standard packages are priced from $70 to $90. Premium subscriptions including opening night performances, special events, and reserved salon reading seating are also available.

The Acting Company's 2019 season is made possible is part by the National Endowment for the Arts' Art Works Program, the National Endowment for the Arts' Shakespeare in American Communities Program, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Foundation support is provided by the Harold & Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, the Shubert Foundation, the Morris & Alma Schapiro Fund, the Rona Jaffe Foundation, the Axe-Houghton Foundation, the Howard Bayne Fund, Renascence Fund at Rockefeller Philanthropic Advisors, Actor's Equity Foundation, the Susan and Russell Holdstein Foundation, Lucille Lortel Foundation, Dorothy Strelsin Foundation, Dorothea Leonhardt Foundation, and Marquis George McDonald Foundation.





