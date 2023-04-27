Tessa Albertson Will Star Off-Broadway in I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE

the cell theatre announced that Tessa Albertson (Paramount+'s "Younger") will lead the cast as eighth-grader 'Shelby' in the World Premiere production of I'M GONNA MARRY YOU Tobey Maguire, written by Samantha Hurley and directed by Tyler Struble. She is joined by Brian Fiddyment (while you were partying at Soho Rep) as 'Tobey' and Janae Robinson ("Blue Bloods") as 'Brenda Dee Cankles'.

The complete creative team includes Scenic and Costume Design by Rodrigo Martinez Hernandez, Lighting Design by Matt Lazarus, and Sound Design by Nina Field; who are joined by previously announced Writer Samantha Hurley, Director Tyler Struble, Associate Producer Matt Krauss, and Lead Producer Jacob Stuckelman. The production will be Stage Managed by Kayla Owen. Casting by Joseph Hayes.

Also announced today are the days of the production: performances begin at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (338 West 23rd Street) on Saturday, July 8, ahead of an opening night set for Wednesday, July 12, with performances scheduled through Saturday, July 29, 2023. Tickets, starting at $15, are now available, and can be purchased via www.thecelltheatre.org/marrytobeymaguire.

To cope with the absence of her father, neglect of her mother, and ridicule by her classmates, eighth-grader Shelby Hinkley has put all of her time and energy into the only thing that matters in 2004: Spiderman. When leading a devout online fan club proves insufficient to her needs, Shelby decides to risk it all for love, kidnap famous actor Tobey Maguire and marry him in her basement. Her fantasies of happily ever after start to crumble as she realizes Tobey may not be the charismatic, heartthrob actor she thinks she knows. A Y2K farce, I'M GONNA MARRY YOU Tobey Maguire is a full-throttle explosion of our para-social relationships and the obsessions that detonate them.

For additional information, please visit www.thecelltheatre.org/marrytobeymaguire.



CAST BIOGRAPHIES

Tessa Albertson (Shelby) is an actor and writer based in New York and Los Angeles. She is thrilled to be playing 'Shelby' in the world premiere of I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire. Theater credits include: The Low Road (Public Theater), Shrek The Musical (Broadway), Happy Days (The Wild Project), Macbeth (dir. Elena Araoz), Girls (dir. Lileana Blain-Cruz). Tessa is best known for her recurring role as 'Caitlin Miller' on "Younger". Other TV: "Generation", "Law & Order: SVU", "The Family", "The Good Wife", and "Instinct". Films include Blame and Barry. Princeton University Class '20.

BRIAN FIDDYMENT (Tobey). "His bio identifies him as a comedian ... but he's actually a cutting-edge avant-clown, a grotesque zany who pushes his body to the limit for cringing laughs." - David Cote, The Observer. Brian Fiddyment is a comedian and actor who lives in New York City. He co-wrote and starred in while you were partying at the Soho Repertory Theatre, and stars in the indie film Dad and Step-Dad, directed by Tynan DeLong. Brian also makes his own comedy shorts online, which have a distinctive and surreal tone. He has a podcast, "Last Friday Night" with his friends and comedians Edy Modica and Rick Swenson.

JANAE ROBINSON (Brenda Dee Cankles), a graduate of Ball State University, is an actor who recently was on "Blue Bloods" CBS. She is extremely overwhelmed and grateful for all the support from family and friends. She'd like to thank the I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire team for giving her a chance and making this a rewarding experience of a lifetime.



CREATIVE TEAM BIOGRAPHIES

SAMANTHA HURLEY (Playwright) is a New York-based, Maine-raised comedy writer. She has a degree in theatre studies from Ithaca College. Her original sketches have been performed at the UCB theatre, Characters Welcome, PIT, and Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

TYLER STRUBLE (Director) is a Chicago based director and producer rooted in new work development and community arts organizing. Previously they served as Associate Producer at Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca, NY for four years and recently directed the company's production of Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them by A. Rey Pamatmat. At KTC, Tyler was a part of the producing team that helmed the world-premiere production of Shape by Kara-Lynn Vaeni, the company's first ever NEA funded, outdoor pop-up production. As a director, they have assisted for M. Bevin O'Gara, Kyle Haden, Rebecca Bradshaw, Suzanne Agins, Margarett Perry and are a directing alum of the 24 Hour Plays: Nationals program and Hangar Theatre Lab Company. In Ithaca, they served on the board of directors for Village at Ithaca, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the educational hopes, dreams and aspirations of children and families in Tompkins County, with whom they co-produced the short film, Stolen Joy Project, selected for the 2022 Atlanta Children's Film Festival.

RODRIGO MARTINEZ HERNANDEZ (Scenic and Costume Design) (they/he) is a Scenic and Costume designer and visual artist from Cancun and Mexico City currently based in NYC. Previous works include: Something Borrowed, Something Green commissioned performance piece at Park Ave. Armory, NYC. Scenic Designer for La liberazione di Ruggiero dall'isola d'Alcina at Manhattan School of Music, NYC; Scenic Designer for Geraldine Realigned Drives from Gay Place to Gay Place and You're in the Car Too at The Brick, NYC; Costume Designer for Spring Awakening and Scenic Designer for Side By Side by Sondheim at Northern Stage, VT; Scenic and Costume designer for I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings for New York Children's Theatre at Theatre Row, NYC; Scenic Designer for In The Heights at the Fine Arts Center, CO; Scenic Designer for Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them and Scenic and Costume Designer for Fade at the Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca, NY. Proud member of Wingspace Theatrical Design, La Gente: The Latine Theatre Design Network, and Colegio Mexicano de Diseño Escénico.

MATT LAZARUS (Lighting Design) is a lighting designer based in New York City. Off-Broadway: Solo: A Story About Friendship (Soho Playhouse), Nightclub Cantata (The Cell). Off-Off-Broadway: too many to name. He holds a BFA from The University of Connecticut.

NINA FIELD (Sound Design). I am a queer, nuyorican sound artist, designer and composer based in the Bronx, New York. As a member of the Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association (TSDCA) and USA 829, I am a highly trained and experienced professional with experience working on musicals, straight plays, experimental work, installations, and movement pieces. My design practice utilizes synthesizers, samples, recordings, digital instruments, and sound effects to create immersive soundscapes for audiences. Selected Works: New York: The Appointment (Lightning Rod Theater; NYT Critic's Choice), The Gospel Woman (National Black Theatre), The Road Back (Chrysalis Theatre Company), Motel Andromeda (Waterwell), House of American Activities (The After-Image), The View (Columbia U. School of the Arts). Regional: Our Town (Baltimore Center Stage; Baltimore, MD), Urinetown, The Musical (Northern Stage; White River Junction, VT), Our Town (Dallas Theater Center; Dallas, TX), Beyond the Fourth Wall (WMPAC; Big Sky, MT), Ms. Bennet, Christmas at Pemberley (Playhouse On Park; West Hartford, CT). Fringe: The Ecstasy of Victoria Woodhull (Owl & Pussycat Theatre Company; shown at Hollywood Fringe, 59E59, & Edinburgh Fringe). Virtual: Murder, We Spoke (Tantrum East). Associate Design: Your Own Personal Exegesis (LCT3, Designer: Stowe Nelson), Good Enemy (Minetta Lane, Designer: Mikhail Fiksel), Twelfth Night (Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Designer: Lindsay Jones), Hamlet on the Radio (The Old Globe, Designer: Lindsay Jones).

KAYLA OWENS (Production Stage Manager) (she/her). Off-Broadway: Playwrights Horizons: ASM for The Trees, ASM/PA for Wish You Were Here. PA for Selling Kabul. The Signature Theatre: PA for The Comeuppance. New York: Production Assistant for Teeth (Workshop). Production Supervisor for SheNYC Summer Theatre Festival 2022. Regional: Do You Feel Anger? (PSM) and Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them (PSM) at The Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca, NY. The Hobbit (ASM), Mystic Pizza Concert Presentation (PSM), and Last Stop on Market Street Concert Presentation (PSM) with Adirondack Theatre Festival. Touring: Macbeth and The Great Gatsby (ASM) with Aquila Theatre Company. Thanks to her family and friends for their love and support.