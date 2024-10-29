Teatro Grattacielo Unveils 2025 Season Featuring THE TIN ANGEL World Premiere & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro Grattacielo has unveiled its 31st Season, marking a significant expansion with the addition of a third production and an enhanced "Creative Tableaux" educational and community outreach program.

The Tin Angel - World Premiere

June 28-29, 2025 at the Ellen Stewart Theater, La MaMa

https://grattacielo.org/season/world-premiere-the-tin-angel

The Tin Angel Opera, written to a libretto by Paul Pines and based on his widely acclaimed novel of the same name, with music by award-winning composer Daniel Asia, is set in the edgy world of a NYC downtown Bowery jazz club, where a unique cast of characters play out their dramatic story as a call for redemption. The inspiration behind the story is The Tin Palace, the real-life New York City's jazz mecca of the 70s, founded by Paul Pines in 1973.â€‹â€‹

ï»¿Performances will take place at the Ellen Stewart Theater at La MaMa, just two blocks from the original Tin Palace. The production will be conducted by David Bloom and directed by Chloe Treat.

L'Amico Fritz

July 19-20, 2025 at the Downstairs Theater, La MaMa

https://grattacielo.org/season/lamico-fritz

Teatro Grattacielo brings back Pietro Mascagni's charming verismo opera, L'Amico Fritz. This revival aims to introduce a wider audience to the rarely performed masterpiece, last presented by the company in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The opera will be directed by Anna Laura Miszerak.

Le Nozze di Figaro

July 25-27, 2025 at the Downstairs Theater, La MaMa

https://grattacielo.org/season/le-nozze-di-figaro

The season concludes with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, showcasing emerging international talent in three performances. Conducted by Mexican pianist and conductor Abdiel VÃ¡zquez, with direction by Teatro Grattacielo's Artistic Director, Stefanos Koroneos, this production promises a dynamic and fresh interpretation of the classic opera.

Creative Tableaux

https://grattacielo.org/season/creative-tableaux

Teatro Grattacielo's "Creative Tableaux" represents a pioneering and immersive approach to opera education, encompassing multiple art forms to foster creativity, collaboration, and appreciation for opera. Through the program, TG aims to instill a lifelong love for the arts in the hearts of young students and community members, empowering them to become the next generation of opera enthusiasts, performers, and supporters.

The program offers a unique collaboration of opera, visual arts and working-based learning internships to create an engaging and exciting educational experience for everyone. Through "Creative Tableaux," participants are immersed in the world of opera, learning about the art form as well as collaborating with professional opera creatives and visual art experts to create their own projects.

For more information and ticket purchases, please visit www.grattacielo.org.

Comments