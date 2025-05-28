THE WATERFALL World Premiere and More Set for WP Theater 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WP Theater has revealed their 2025-26 Season. In the fall of 2025, the season will kick off with Torera, written by WP Theater Playwrights Lab alum Monet Hurst-Mendoza ("Law and Order: SVU") and directed and choreographed by Tatiana Pandiani (Someone Spectacular, AZUL), both making their Off-Broadway debuts. This limited run at WP Theater is produced in partnership with The Sol Project, Long Wharf Theatre, and Latinx Playwrights Circle.



Elena Maria Ramirez was born to be a torera, but it’s a rare feat for a woman in Mexico's bullfighting scene. In order to enter the ring, she must defy society, her family, and legendary torero Don Rafael Cárdenas. Torera is a dynamic, epic family drama that swirls with the action, stakes, and the intrigue of the bullfighting ring.



Torera runs from September 20th through October 19th of this year, with an official opening night on October 5th.



The following winter of 2026, the world premiere of The Waterfall, written by Phanésia Pharel, and directed by Obie Award winner Taylor Reynolds (Primary Trust, Man Cave), will begin its limited engagement at WP Theater. This production is produced and presented in partnership with Thrown Stone Theatre Company and is underwritten by Dee Dee Colabella.”

I REALLY DO LOVE YOU.

I JUST DON’T UNDERSTAND YOU.

Returning home to assist her mother after a hospitalization, Haitian-American Bean soon finds her confidence shaken by her mother’s idea of what her life should be. Stuck at home, with nowhere to run from her mother’s ideas of marriage, motherhood, and malady, Bean must ask, “Do you know who you want to be? And are you brave enough to own it?” The Waterfall is an intimate and aching two-hander about the generational divides around family, womanhood, and the idea of the American Dream.



The Waterfall runs from January 31st through March 1st of next year, with an official opening night on February 15th.



The 2026 WP Pipeline Festival, which will include five brand new plays written, directed, and produced by the fifteen artists of the 2024-2026 WP Lab. The 2026 Pipeline Festival represents the culmination of a two-year early-career artist residency, showcasing five new plays in development over five weeks created by collaborative Lab writer/director/producer teams. Productions will be presented as staged readings..



Celebrating its 10th anniversary, WP’s 5th Biennial Pipeline Festival features the brilliant new voices of the WP Theater Lab cohort. This is your chance to be the first to see the most exciting new works by the most brilliant artists in town! Festival artists regularly go on to be produced on the largest stages in the country and to win every award offered for the stage–you don’t want to miss your chance to see them here first!



Previous Festival works have included Martyna Majok’s queens, Sarah Burgess’ Kings, Sylvia Khoury’s Power Strip, Zoe Sarnak and Emily Kaczmarek’s Afloat, and MJ Kaufman’s Galatea.



Play details will be announced at a later date – the festival artists are:



Playwrights: Mukta Phatak, Jordan Ramirez-Puckett, Deneen Reynolds-Knot, Amy Staats, Danielle Stagger

Directors: Kayla Amani, Britt Berke, Susanna Jaramillo, Alex Keegan, Mikhaela Mahony

Producers: Penzi Hill, Roshni Lavelle, Skye Pagon, Lianna Rada-Hung, Maia Safani



