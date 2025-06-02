THE VOICE's Hayden Grove to Lead a Talk Back at CRACKED OPEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CRACKED OPEN, written and directed by multi-award-winning playwright Gail Kriegel, is playing through June 28 at Theatre Row.

CRACKED OPEN will launched a weekly post-show talkback series in partnership with the non-profit organization Artem Vale, focused on fostering dialogue around mental health, family, and care. These Tuesday evening conversations will follow the 7:00 PM performance and feature experts, advocates, artists, and those with lived experience.

Artem Vale is a mission-driven organization working to break down the barriers surrounding mental health across generations and communities. Rooted in compassion and action, Artem Vale supports individuals of all ages and backgrounds by providing access to life-changing tools, therapeutic options, and community-based resources. Believing that “one size does not fit all,” the organization empowers sectors from education to healthcare with customized mental wellness toolkits, fostering open dialogue and dismantling stigma. At Artem Vale, asking for help is seen as strength, and every person is encouraged to live with purpose, truth, and resilience—becoming the brightest version of themselves.

This week's Talkback will feature



June 3 – Hayden Grove

is a Cleveland-based vocalist known for his appearances on The Voice and performances across Northeast Ohio. A lifelong lover of the Great American Songbook, he began singing standards as a child and trained at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music. After stepping away from music to pursue sports journalism, Grove rekindled his passion upon moving to Cleveland, becoming one of the city’s most sought-after vocalists. He has released three albums, performed with major orchestras, and even caught the attention of his idol, Michael Bublé, on TikTok. Grove made his national TV debut on The Voice (Season 27) with a performance of “Mack the Knife” and joined #TeamAdam.

Upcoming talkbacks include

June 10 –NFL Defensive Lineman Jack Crawford

June 24 –Lori Raijman and Kristen Collins, founders of Arts of Healing -

“Starting the conversation around mental illness is as important as the play itself. CRACKED OPEN isn’t just a story—it’s a catalyst. We created this series with Artem Vale to give our audiences a space to reflect, ask questions, and be heard. Mental health affects us all, and theater can be a powerful spark for understanding and change.” Producer Barry Mallin

Each May, Mental Health Awareness Month provides an opportunity to amplify conversations around mental health, encourage understanding, and break the stigma that prevents so many from seeking help. At its core, CRACKED OPEN is a powerful, timely story about a family whose love is tested when their 17-year-old daughter experiences the sudden onset of mental illness. As they struggle to understand her new reality, they must navigate the complexities of treatment, social stigma, and their own fears—ultimately discovering the resilience that binds them together. With a cast of 11 actors portraying 32 characters, CRACKED OPEN is a story of love, struggle, and the power of family.

Cast includes: Pamela Bob (Broadway: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Joyia D. Bradley (Off-Broadway: Mirrors), Rubén Caballero, Paul Castree (Broadway: Water For Elephants), Blaire DiMisa (Regional: Anastasia), Scott Harrison (NY: David: A New Musical), Madeline Grace Jones (Regional: The Color Purple), Lisa Pelikan (Broadway: Spring’s Awakening), Katherine Reis (HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl”), Bart Shatto (Broadway: War Paint, Les Misérables), and Jeene Vath (LaMama: Medea of The Laundromat).

