THE VILLAGE, A DISCO MUSICAL! Opens Tonight at Dixon Place

Dixon Place will present The Village, A Disco Musical! for a limited run engagement opening tonight - Thursday, October 6 - and running through Saturday, October 15. A meta musical comedy filled with high jinx, low kinks, and go-go boys, the show features a cast of ten diverse actors and dancers. The Village is written by Burns (David's Friend, Unitard) and directed by Adam Pivirotto (Shondaland), with choreography by Robin Carrigan (Trick). Tickets cost $20-$28, and are available at Dixonplace.org

Set in New York City in 1979, The Village is loosely based on Our Town (if Thornton Wilder had lived on Christopher Street). A colorful collage of characters drink, drug, dream, and dish about love, life, death and taxis, and, of course, break out into disco dance numbers. The show is a valentine to fashion, fantasy, fun, New York City and Donna Summer.

The Village features sets by Steven Hammel and costumes by Paul Alexander. The cast features Chuck Blasius, Glace Chase, Ever Chavez, Ashley Chavonne, Antonie Cherrie, Eileen Dover, Valton Jackson, Antwon LeMonte, and Gabriel Reyes.

The show's premiere at Dixon Place is presented with support from Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman Foundation, Mellon Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts, with support from Governor Kathy Hochul and the NY State Legislature.

The Village, A Disco Musical! runs from October 6 - 15, 2022, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street between Rivington and Delancey) Run time is approximately 60 minutes. Tickets cost $20-$28, and are available at Dixonplace.org

(writer) is a writer, performer, comedian, actress, and archivist and who has lived in New York City since 1979. She is a founding member of the comedy groups Unitard and the Nellie Olesons. Her solo show David's Friend had an extended run at LaMama Theater where it received rave reviews.

Adam Pivirotto

(director) is a theater/filmmaker based in New York City. He was director/producer of drag performer Cleo Berlin's cabaret series, presented at Pangea through TWEED TheaterWorks. His short films have been screened at Richmond International Film Fest, Genreblast Film Fest, NYC Poetry Festival, LA Cinefest, Sixth Sense Film Festival, Filmshortage, and Shondaland. His one act This Place was presented at Dixon Place HOT Festival. He has been a featured director for the Visible Poetry Project and completed an arts and education fellowship at NYU Abu Dhabi.

(choreographer) New York City choreography includes Club Dada: Life in Hard Times, Trick (feature film), Hater, Bedbugs!!!, I Could Say More, Two Spoons, 1966, Jesus and Mandy (co-written with Eric Bernat), Blood Orgy of the Carnival Queens!!! (co-written with Jim Fall), Girls Town (writer), "Ronnie Spector Christmas Spectacular," and drag performer Love, Connie. BFA from NYU-TSOA.

Dixon Place, a creative nucleus since 1986, is a non-profit institution committed to supporting artists by developing and presenting original works of theatre, dance, puppetry, music, circus arts, literature, transmedia and visual art. DP's organically developed programs, policies and curatorial practices ensure inclusivity regarding gender, race, sexual identity, disabilities, and age. This local bastion inspires and encourages artists of all stripes and callings to take risks, generate new ideas and implement new practices. While serving as a safe haven for artists, and an international model for exploring the creative process, DP is committed to providing meaningful, culturally enriching experiences for adventurous audiences as diverse as the artists. After spawning DP as a salon in Paris in '85, Founding Director El Covan pioneered the organization in her NYC living room; DP is now a leading professional, state-of-the-art facility in downtown Manhattan. For leadership and service to the community, DP has received two Obies, the NY Dance & Performance Award (a Bessie), the NY Innovation Theater Foundation's Stewardship Award, CUNY's Edwin Booth Award, and the Alliance of NY State Arts Organization's Celebrate the Arts Award for outstanding contributions to NYC. Many artists, such as Deb Margolin, Blue Man Group, John Leguizamo, Lisa Kron, and Reno began their careers at Dixon Place. In addition to emerging artists, Dixon Place has been privileged to present established artists, such as: Theatre: Justin Vivian Bond, Kate Bornstein, Ethyl Eichelberger, Celeste Lecesne, Craig Lucas, Taylor Mac, Wallace Shawn, BD Wong; Literature: Thulani Davis, Junot Diaz, Cornelius Eady, Neil Gaiman, Mary Gaitskill, Oscar Hijuelos, A. M. Homes, Terry McMillan, Eileen Myles; Dance: Jane Comfort, Douglas Dunn, Niles Ford, Miguel Gutierrez, Sarah Michelson, Sarah Skaggs, Marlies Yearby; Music: Rodney Crowell, Diamanda Galas, Vernon Reid, The Roches, They Might Be Giants, and Martha Wainwright.