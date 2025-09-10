THE SURGEON AND HER DAUGHTERS to Kick Off Colt Coeur 15th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Colt Coeur will launch their 15th anniversary season with the World Premiere of The Surgeon and Her Daughters by Chris Gabo (In Treatment on HBO) directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Eureka Day; Lucille Lortel Visionary Director Award; Broadway Women's Fund "Women to Watch" on Broadway) at Theater 154 (154 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014), November 23-December 20. The full cast and design team will be announced at a later date.

A 21st century Les Miserablés set in the shadows of the American Dream, The Surgeon and Her Daughters is an epic and intimate play about family, grief, and how we stay afloat amidst seemingly insurmountable odds. Diving unflinchingly into the 'melting pot' that is New York City, the play explores the slipperiness of truth and justice; the thorniness of honor and redemption, and the sensation of being a crab at the bottom of the barrel.

When a Marine sergeant major disappears during a surprise deployment, her daughters are left to navigate her absence-and the mysterious man who arrives in her wake. As grief floods the family home, a rose vine creeps beneath the couch, and secrets rise.

Set against the charged backdrop of New York City, The Surgeon and Her Daughters confronts the slipperiness of truth, the weight of inheritance, and what it means to "make it" in a country where nothing is guaranteed. With language that pulses like hip hop and a heart as big as the city, this play invites us to witness the underdogs-those scraping, dreaming, and clawing their way to something like redemption.

"Chris and I first workshopped this play in the (beloved and sadly shuttered) Cherry Lane Mentor Project in 2016," said director Adrienne Campbell-Holt. "After a talkback following a performance of Still in February, Eden Marryshow and I were talking about the state of the world and how compelled we feel as theatre artists to tell stories that hold and interrogate the socio-political tensions of our time; and how much that feeling had us thinking about Surgeon. We reached out to Chris - and, unsurprisingly, his enthusiasm matches ours- he feels this story is more urgent than ever."

The Surgeon and her Daughters was workshopped at the 2015 Ojai Playwrights Conference; it was a semifinalist for the Sundance MENA Theatre Lab, a finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, and was part of the Cherry Lane Mentor Project in 2016 mentored by Rajiv Joseph.