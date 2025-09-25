THE SURGEON AND HER DAUGHTERS Will Have World Premiere at Colt Coeur

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Colt Coeur will present the World Premiere of The Surgeon and Her Daughters, a new play by Chris Gabo (In Treatment, HBO) directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt. The production will run November 23 – December 20 at Theater 154 (154 Christopher Street, New York, NY).

About the Play

When a Marine sergeant major disappears during a surprise deployment, her daughters must navigate her absence—and the mysterious man who arrives in her wake. As grief floods their home, a rose vine creeps beneath the couch and secrets begin to surface.

Described as “a 21st century Les Misérables set in the shadows of the American Dream,” Gabo’s epic and intimate work explores family, grief, honor, and redemption. Set against the backdrop of New York City, the play examines the slipperiness of truth and justice and the feeling of being “a crab at the bottom of the barrel.”

The production will feature Brian D. Coats, Liza P. Fernandez, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Eden Marryshow, Johnny Sánchez, and Kana Seiki.

Creative Team

The design team includes scenic design by Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Salvador Zamora, and props design by Thomas Jenkeleit. Production management is by Sophie Larin / LJPM, with technical direction by Steven Brenman and stage management by Abbie Betts. Casting is by The Telsey Office / Destiny Lilly, CSA.

Performance Schedule

Performances begin Sunday, November 23 at 7 p.m. (preview) and continue through Saturday, December 20 at 8 p.m. (closing). Regular performances are scheduled Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with select matinees. The full performance calendar is available at coltcoeur.org/surgeon.

Ticket Information

Tickets ($30–$75) are available at coltcoeur.org/surgeon. The play runs approximately two hours, including one 10-minute intermission, and is recommended for ages 13+ due to adult themes and strong language.

About Colt Coeur