THE SMUGGLER by Ronán Noone to Return to Bloom's Tavern

The Smuggler, Irish-American playwright Ronán Noone's one-person "Thriller in Rhyme", will return to audiences in New York City for four exclusive performances at Bloom's Tavern, 208 East 58th Street, NYC, this September 20th, 21st, 27th and 28th. This award-winning play is about an Irish immigrant, Tim Finnegan (Michael Mellamphy). He is faced with doing all he can to "maintain his family" on an affluent Massachusetts summer island retreat. The paper-thin tranquility is rocked in the aftermath of a tragedy that pits the locals against immigrant laborers. It is directed by Conor Bagley and produced by Jessica M. DeLucia.

The Smuggler, which won Noone "Best Play" when it debuted at Origin Theatre Company's 1st Irish Theatre Festival awards in 2018, with Mellamphy performing as Finnegan, has had numerous productions across the US. Including a run at 1st Irish in 2023 when the famed Irish Repertory Theatre produced a production directed by Conor Bagley which garnered rave reviews, including one which Ken Marks of The New Yorker magazine said "a terrific, one man, one act play," in which "Mellamphy is a dynamic presence, shifting easily among male and female roles and a variety of accents, while showing off some damn impressive cocktail-mixing moves."

"The cocktails will play a particularly central role for this production", says Mellamphy. Producer Jessica M. DeLucia and Mellamphy have teamed up with Maura Clare of Smuggling Nun poitín (poh - cheen, a distilled Irish spirit) to craft a specially designed cocktail, which audience members can enjoy upon entering the second-floor bar at Bloom's Tavern. Mellamphy noted "having spent 27 years in the bar business, many of the skills I learned behind bars were deftly incorporated by our director, Conor Bagley, for our Irish Rep production. It just made sense when Jessica suggested incorporating a specialty cocktail to help enhance the experience of the show."

The Smuggler at Bloom's Tavern will be performed on Friday, September 20th, Saturday, September 21st, Friday, September 27th, and Saturday, September 28th. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for attendees to enjoy "The Smuggler," a cocktail prepared by Mellamphy, as well as the hospitality, drinks, and food that Bloom's Tavern has on offer. Showtime is 7 p.m., so audience members are encouraged to give themselves plenty of time to arrive and enjoy the pre-show fun.

Tickets are available by going to https://TheSmugglerBlooms.eventbrite.com

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

