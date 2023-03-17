THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming

The Rewards of Being Frank, currently running through March 26, 2023 at the Mezzanine Theatre at ART/New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street), is now available for streaming, also through March 26 only. The World Premiere play, written by Alice Scovell, is a sequel to Oscar Wilde's immortal 1895 comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest.



The Rewards of Being Frank is a co-production of New York Classical Theatre (Stephen Burdman, Founding Artistic Director, Matthieu Chapman, Literary Director) and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company (Brian Isaac Phillips, Producing Artistic Director). Mr. Burdman directs.



The streaming version of The Rewards of Being Frank is available for a donation of $10 or higher. You can watch the recording as often as you wish and at any time. The link will expire at 10:00 pm on Sunday, March 26, 2023.



The cast for The Rewards of Being Frank features Moboluwaji Ademide Akintilo (New York Classical's The Importance of Being Earnest (Two Ways), Shakespeare's Globe Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Frank, James Evans (The McKittrick Hotel's The Woman in Black) as Algernon, Kelly Mengelkoch (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company) as Gwendolyn, Tora Nogami Alexander (The Acting Company's Twelfth Night) as Cecily, Jeremy Dubin (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company) as Ernest, and Christine Pedi (Broadway's Chicago, Talk Radio, Off-Broadway's Forbidden Broadway) as Lady Bracknell.



Oscar Wilde's much-loved The Importance of Being Earnest receives a hilarious sequel in this world premiere. Set seven years after Wilde's play, see what happens to our characters when they meet Frank. After all, the only thing more Important than being Earnest, is being Frank!



Scenic design is by Samantha Reno (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company), costume design is by Rainy Edwards (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company), lighting design is by Justen N. Locke (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company), and sound design is by Alex Brock (Great River Shakespeare Festival, Utah Shakespeare Festival). Associate Lighting Designer (New York Classical) is Deborah Constantine. Properties Designer is Kara Eble Trusty (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company). Casting Director is Stephanie Klapper. Voice/Speech Coach is Sarah Summerwell. Production Stage Manager is Elizabeth Robinson. Assistant Stage Manager is Madison Lane.



Performances are Tuesday-Sunday at 7:00 PM with matinees on Wednesdays at 2:00 PM. Running time is two hours including intermission. Tickets are available on the NY Classical website. Advance reservations are $35 per seat. These reservations are refundable-in cash, at the theatre-following each regular performance.* All NY Classical programs are free and open to the public. Pending seating availability, FREE admission will be available beginning one hour before curtain, on a first-come, first-served basis.



*Refunds of $35 per seat are available only at the theatre after each performance. Refundable reservation fees may be turned into a tax-deductible donation upon the patron's request.



BIOGRAPHIES



​​Moboluwaji Ademide Akintilo

(Frank). New York Classical Theatre: The Importance of Being Earnest (Two Ways). Other: Our Country's Good (Connecticut Repertory Theatre); The Merchant of Venice(Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey); Beyond The Oak Trees (Crossroads Theatre Company); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare's Globe). TV/Film: "Madam Secretary," "Law and Order," "To Us." Member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA. Graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy and BFA graduate of Rutgers University.



James Evans

(Algernon). New York Classical Theatre debut. New York: The Rat Trap (The Mint Theater Company); The Woman in Black (The McKittrick Hotel); Salty (The Tank). Regional: The Spider's Web (Bristol Valley Theatre); The Woman in Black (American Conservatory Theater). TV: "The Food That Built America," "The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America." MA from the University of Cambridge and AA from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. jamesevansactor.com.



Kelly Mengelkoch

(Gwendolyn). New York Classical Theatre debut. Regional: A Christmas Carol (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park); Tiny Beautiful Things, Fortune, Red Velvet, This Random World, The Other Place, Tribes (Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati); Everything That's Beautiful, Brother Wolf, Shenandoah (Human Race Theatre Company); King Lear, The Comedy of Errors, Miss Holmes, Macbeth, The Winter's Tale (recent, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company); Spring Awakening (Tantrum Theatre). TV/Film: "Dark Waters," "Perception," "Old Man and The Gun," "A Kind of Murder," "C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America." 18-year member of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, and a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.



Tora Nogami Alexander

(Cecily). New York Classical Theatre debut. New York: Twelfth Night (The Acting Company). Regional: The Heart of Robin Hood, Richard II (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival). Tour: 1984,The Odyssey (Aquila Theatre). TV/Film: "Rise." BA from Fordham University. Thank you to Stephanie Klapper Casting and to my friends, family, and Justin for your continued support! toralexander.com



Jeremy Dubin

(Ernest). New York Classical Theatre debut. Regional: King Lear, Pride & Prejudice, Romeo & Juliet, Noises Off, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Much Ado About Nothing, Cyrano de Bergerac, One Man Two Guv'nors, The Importance of Being Earnest, Twelfth Night (selected Cincinnati Shakespeare Company); Fortune, Red Velvet (Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati); Neverwhere (Know Theatre); A Flea in Her Ear, Escape from Happiness (Milwaukee Rep). TV/Film: "Hauntology," "Miles Ahead," "Strike Team Justice." MFA from Ohio State University, BS from University of Evansville. Dubin is an award-winning teaching artist and proud member of Actor's Equity Association.



Christine Pedi

(Lady Bracknell). New York Classical Theatre debut. Broadway: Chicago, Talk Radio, Little Me. Off-Broadway: Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton, Newsical, Miss Abigail's Guide..., Project Shaw, The A-Train Plays, Musicals in Mufti: Jerry's Girls, The Mad Show, My Favorite Year (York Theatre). Regional: Last Days of Summer (George St. Playhouse); Breaking Up is Hard to Do (Wick Theatre). TV/Film: "Dr. Death" (Peacock); "The Sopranos" (HBO). Radio: Sirius XM Radio host - "On Broadway" channel and voice impressionist on "The Howard Stern Show."



Alice Scovell

(Playwright) is delighted to have liberated five of Wilde's characters-preserved in amber since 1895-to experience the trials and joys of 1902. Although not a long-time playwright, Scovell has been a lifelong writer. Two of her children's novels-Engraved In Stone and The Spirit of Chatsworth Mansion-have been published, as well as many magazine articles. An ardent theater buff, she was for years the "All Time" Leader of Show-Score reviews. A lawyer by training-but not in practice-the mother of three lives in Manhattan.



Stephen Burdman

(Director/Artistic Director). New York Classical Theatre: Cymbeline, King Lear (2021, 2020 Zoom workshop, 2009); The Importance of Being Earnest (Two Ways, 2019 Best Show TheatreScene.net), Romeo & Juliet, Macbeth (2017, 2008, 2001), The Rivals, The Winter's Tale (2016, 2004), Measure for Measure, As You Like It (2014, 2005), The Seagull, Malvolio's Revenge (workshop), A {15-Min!} Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night (2012, 2002), Playing Moliere, Henry V (New York Times Critic's Pick), The School for Husbands, Much Ado About Nothing (2010, 2003), Hamlet, Misalliance, Love's Labour's Lost, The Comedy of Errors, Mary Stuart, Scapin, The Feigned Courtesans, The Triumph of Love, The Taming of the Shrew, King Ubu, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Producer: A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Taming of the Shrew, The Tempest, The Rover, Richard III, Cymbeline, The Recruiting Officer, All's Well That Ends Well. Selected productions: Cymbeline (NYU), The Tempest, Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It, Waiting for Godot, Hamlet (Outstanding Production 1994 Season, Los Angeles Times), Three Sisters. MFA from the University of California, Irvine and graduate of the National Theater Institute. Member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society since 1994. Recipient of 2022 Sidney Berger award from the Shakespeare Theatre Association for outstanding talent and commitment to the works of William Shakespeare. All my love to Adena (my wife) and son, Zeke, who are the guiding stars of my life.



New York Classical Theatre's mission is to create and reinvigorate audiences for the theatre by presenting all-free productions of popular classics and forgotten masterpieces in public spaces throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. We are also committed to developing and producing new plays by living playwrights that enrich and expand our understanding of what defines a classic.



NY Classical firmly believes that everyone-regardless of social, economic, or educational background-should have the opportunity to enjoy live professional theatre together as a community. Our free, engaging performances interpreted for approachable spaces inspire experienced theatergoers to reconnect with the classics and build new and future audiences.



Now celebrating our 24th Season, NY Classical has served over 275,000 people with 44 all-free productions: Cymbeline (2022, 2008), King Lear (2021, 2009), The Importance of Being Earnest: Two Ways (2018), Romeo & Juliet, Macbeth (2017, 2008, 2001), The Rivals, The Winter's Tale (2016, 2004), A Midsummer Night's Dream (2016, 2000), Measure for Measure, The Taming of the Shrew (2015, 2002), As You Like It(2014, 2005), The Tempest, The Seagull, A {15-Min!} Christmas Carol (2017, 2013, 2012), Twelfth Night(2012, 2002), Playing Moliere, Henry V, The School for Husbands, The Rover, Much Ado About Nothing(2010, 2003), Richard III, Hamlet, Misalliance, The Recruiting Officer, Love's Labour's Lost, The Comedy of Errors, Mary Stuart, All's Well That Ends Well, Scapin, The Feigned Courtesans, The Triumph of Love, and King Ubu.



Brian Isaac Phillips

(Producing Artistic Director) has been leading the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company since 2003. During his tenure, Mr. Phillips has guided the organization to artistic and financial success, including the opening of The Otto M. Budig Theater, a $17.5MM world-class facility at the corner of 12th and Elm Streets in OTR, as well as the completion of Shakespeare's 38 play canon, making Cincinnati Shakespeare Company one of the first five theatres in the United States to accomplish this milestone. Mr. Phillips, originally from Pittsburgh, PA, is a graduate of Morehead State University and has been a resident of Cincinnati for over two decades. In that time he has collaborated with virtually every arts organization in the region. He is a proud member of Actor's Equity Association and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. In 2020, Mr. Phillips was awarded the international Shakespeare Theatre Association's prestigious Sidney Berger Award for excellence in artistic direction and was also named as one of Cincinnati Magazine's 300 Most Powerful Business Leaders. Mr. Phillips was nominated in 2019 and 2016 for the SDCF Zelda Fichandler Award for outstanding artistic contribution to our region. Mr. Phillips was recognized by both Mayor John Cranley and Mayor Mark Mallory for service at CSC and to the city of Cincinnati. Most recent CSC directing credits include All the Way, The Merry Wives of Windsor, August: Osage County, 1984, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Dracula, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest (Co-Director), The Elephant Man, Antony and Cleopatra, Death of a Salesman, Cyrano de Bergerac, One Man, Two Guvnors, Waiting for Godot, The Birds, and The Great Gatsby.



Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is a resident ensemble theatre company bringing Shakespeare and the Classics to life for all. In the summer of 2017, the theater built and relocated to the Otto M. Budig Theater, a brand new facility in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati, OH. CSC's repertoire is composed of the works of William Shakespeare, literary adaptations, world premieres, and contemporary classics. CSC performs on a Small Professional Theatre contract with the Actors' Equity Association. Cincinnati Shakespeare is a member of Theater Communications Group and Shakespeare Theatre Association. Each year, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's Education and Outreach Programs reach more than 50,000 young people and community members by meeting audiences where they are. This includes sharing programming in schools, parks, community centers and hosting educational matinees of mainstage productions. In 2015, CSC was proud to become one of the first five theaters in the United States to "Complete the Canon" by producing all 38 plays by William Shakespeare. CSC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. Learn more at cincyshakes.com