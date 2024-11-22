News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE PIANO LESSON Will Be Screened at the 92Y With a Conversation With John David Washington

This event is in person on Tuesday, December 3 at 7:30 pm.

Join award-winning actor John David Washington for a special screening of his new project, The Piano Lesson, followed by a conversation. This event is in person on Tuesday, December 3 at 7:30 pm. The conversation is also available online, starting at approximately 9:30 pm. 

Marking Malcolm Washington’s directorial debut and based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The Piano Lesson  follows two siblings as they battle over a prized heirloom piano. On one side, a brother (John David Washington) plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister (Danielle Deadwyler) will go to any lengths to hold onto the sole vestige of the family’s heritage. Their uncle (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to mediate, but even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past. John David Washington anchors the film with gravitas and grace. Following a special screening, hear him discuss his role as "Boy Willie" with Josh Horowitz, host of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.




