THE PANSY CRAZE to Have Final Three Performances at Audible Theater in November

The final three performance dates have been revealed for The Pansy Craze, a six-part series written and created by Hunter Bird and Mason Alexander Park, hosted by Mason Alexander Park, and featuring Lachlan Watson. These live performances, directed by Hunter Bird, will play on Thursday, November 20; Friday, November 21; and Saturday, November 22 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, with all shows starting at 8:00pm.

Each episode of The Pansy Craze will also be recorded live and released on June 4, 2026 as an Audible Original, extending the show’s reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world. The Audible Original pre-order is now available here.

The Pansy Craze blends the dazzle of a cabaret with the intimacy of a piano bar, honoring the queer icons who paved the way. In this encore residency, Mason and illustrious guests invite you to journey through time, sharing the juicy stories your history books left out. Each evening unfolds through songs, sketches, and storytelling as we dive into moments in history when queerness was celebrated, commodified and then criminalized.

In June, special guests Jackie Cox, Evan Rachel Wood, and Laverne Cox joined Mason Alexander Park on the Minetta Lane Theatre stage for The Pansy Craze’s first three episodes. Special guests for the November shows will be announced at a later date.