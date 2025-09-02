THE LOOP, The Immersive Silent Disco Play to be Presented at New York Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Theatre Company will present THE LOOP, The Immersive Silent Disco Play, the world’s first silent disco play, with two exclusive industry presentations on Monday, September 22, 2025, at the Gibney Center.

THE LOOP, The Immersive Silent Disco Play is an “open-world theater” reimagining of Arthur Schnitzler’s incendiary 1897 La Ronde - ten encounters whose whispered intimacies once scandalized Vienna. In this modern retelling, each blackout erupts into a choreographed beat-drop, turning unspoken acts into a living, danced ritual.

Set over one night in New York City, the story follows ten interconnected encounters as secrets, power, and desire pass from one character to the next in ways tragic, hilarious, and deeply human. Blending contemporary drama and immersive performance, audiences wearing wireless headphones hear every word and ambient detail in an EDM/classical soundscape as they move through streets, clubs, and apartments, shifting from voyeur to confidant to participant.

With Schnitzler’s archetypes reimagined as politicians, influencers, activists, and sex workers, THE LOOP, The Immersive Silent Disco Play uses the silent disco format to reveal how, in a hyper-connected age, we still struggle to truly connect.

Written and directed by Cooper Howell (CATS: The Jellicle Ball) and choreographed by Josh Zacher (The MUNY, The Prom National Tour) with music and audio engineering by Sawyer Kandler, THE LOOP, The Immersive Silent Disco Play is produced by New York Theatre Company under Creative Director Chilina Kennedy, Founder & Creative Producer Katherine Winter, and Associate Producers John Kroft & Josh Davis.

The industry presentations will include a live demonstration of the silent disco technology, with attendees receiving wireless headphones to experience a full scene and witness the immersive effect firsthand.

A full outdoor production is planned for Summer 2026, with casting to be announced in early 2026.