THE JERRY DUNCAN SHOW Comes to Thirteenth Street Repertory Theater

A new show opens March 5-15 at Thirteenth Street Repertory Theater.

Written by Dean B. Kaner, political satirist for Humor Times. Directed by Joe John Battista.

Jerry Duncan, 40ish, is an arrogant, bombastic, nationally syndicated radio talk show host who interviews politicians in the headlines. Everyone from Donald Trump to Bernie Sanders. The play is a comedy that allows the audience to watch the characters say on stage what they too may think, but are afraid to say. The characters have a comic spirit that is physical and energetic, triggering emotional reactions to Jerry's back and forth taunting during the radio interview.

Off the air, Jerry is an insecure nebbish. He is single and lives alone in an apartment. A victim of circumstance, his life has suffered from a domineering mother named Maggie, now deceased. But not out of his life. We hear her talking to Jerry on stage, but she is not visible. The play alternates between scenes on the air and off. Both overlap with Maggie's presence. She loves her son, but can never say the word nor show it. Jerry is on a journey to free himself from his past.

Where: Thirteenth Street Repertory Theater

50 West 13th Street (between 5th & 6th Avenues)

New York, New York

When: March 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 7:30 pm

March 8, 15 4:00 pm

Senior and student discounts. For tickets, visit the website 13thstreetrep.org or www.brownpapertickets.com





