THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW Will Play Final Summer Performance This Month

Immersive Everywhere’s critically acclaimed production of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show will play its final Summer performance on Sunday, August 27, in Gatsby Mansion in the Park Central Hotel New York (870 Seventh Avenue), a Highgate managed hotel. As of August 27, The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show will have played 20 previews and 68 regular performances. The UK’s longest-running immersive production made its American and New York debut on June 25, 2023 (previews began June 6, 2023).

The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook (Immersive Everywhere), and Marc Routh and Simone Genatt (Broadway International Group) said “We are thrilled and proud of the extraordinary transformation of the historic Park Central Hotel into the iconic Gatsby Mansion, and we look forward to hosting more spectacular entertainment, fabulous deco parties, big band music, and favorite DJs in our after-hours nightspot at the unique Gatsby Mansion space in the Fall.”

Adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, the company of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show includes Joél Acosta as Jay Gatsby Rob Brinkmann as Nick Carraway, Jillian Anne Abaya as Daisy Buchanan, Shahzeb Hussain as Tom Buchanan, Stephanie Rocío as Jordan Baker, Keivon Akbari as George Wilson, Claire Saunders as Myrtle Wilso, Nicholas Caycedo as Joey, Kiki Burns as Lucille, Anika Braganza as Gilda, Charlie Marcus as Meyer Wolfsheim, Jeremiah Ginn as Owl Eyes, and Stephanie Cha as Kitty Klipspringer, and stage managers Kristin Dwyer (Production Stage Manager), Giles T. Horne (Assistant Stage Manager), Emily Venezia (Assistant Stage Manager) and Rachael Wilkin (Assistant Stage Manager).

In addition to Alexander Wright (Adaptor and Director), the creative and design team includes Tara Ocon (Resident Director), Holly Beasley- Garrigan (Choreographer), Casey Jay Andrews (Set Design), Shoko Kambara (US Art Director), Faye Armon-Troncoso & Lauren Helpern, Butter Designs (Set Decoration & Props), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Phil Grainger (UK Sound Design), Peter Fitzgerald (US Sound Design), Vanessa Leuck (Costume Design), Tom Schall (Fight Director), Claire McKenzie (Music Director) and The Casting Collaborative - Jason Styres & Gregory Jafari Van Acker (Casting). The original score was composed and produced by Glen Andrew Brown and Tendai Humphrey Sitima, with arrangements and additional composition by David Sims.

Gatsby Mansion in the Park Central Hotel New York space has been transformed into a new immersive nightspot. With its own private entrance on 55th Street and Seventh Avenue, visitors will directly enter Gatsby Mansion. A complete renovation covering over 16,000 square feet of the Park Central Hotel New York ballroom space delivers audiences into a fully immersive and enthralling world of music, stories and wonders straight out of the 1920s.

The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show is the UK’s longest running immersive production and has become an international phenomenon, with productions across three continents, including Ireland, South Korea and Belgium (in three different languages).

Co-Producers include Naoya Kinoshita, VCM AGM, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman among others.

First conceived in 2015 when director Alexander Wright and producer Brian Hook were running The Fleeting Arms - a pop arts and community pub in an abandoned building in York, The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show then ran in York in 2016 with a parallel production in Sheffield in partnership with Theatre Deli. The production first came to London as part of VAULT Festival in 2017, eventually transferring to Immersive|LDN in Mayfair. The production has played in Dublin, Brussels and Seoul and has several other international productions in the pipeline including China and Singapore.

The original production was produced by the Guild of Misrule and created by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, Amie Burns Walker, Hannah Davies, Phil Grainger, Michael Lambourne, Thomas Maller and Oliver Tilney.