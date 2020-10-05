THE DOO WOP PROJECT Announced for October 25

The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to today's biggest hits.

Over a million people around the world have fallen in love with The Doo Wop Project and now you can too, right from your living room.

Ken Davenport presents The Doo Wop Project: Live In Your Living Room, a virtual theatrical concert, broadcast live from Shubert Studios, on Sunday, October 25th at 7:00PM. Tickets prices, starting at $25, and can be purchased by visiting www.TheDooWopProject.com.

The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. The theatrical concert takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts, and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to "Doo-Wopified" versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, and Maroon 5.

Featuring stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine-some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

The last five years have seen sold-out shows across the country and performances with everyone from Katy Perry to Jon Bon Jovi to Jay Leno.

The Doo Wop Project has been seen in theaters across the country from Minnesota and Maryland to California and New Jersey. Their popular Symphonic Pops show has been performed with dozens of symphonies including Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Omaha, Vancouver, Detroit, and more.

The cast of The Doo Wop Project includes: Charl Brown(Motown: The Musical), Dwayne Cooper (Smokey Joe's Café),John Michael Dias (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical),Russell Fischer (Jersey Boys), Dominic Nolfi (Jersey Boys), and Santino Paladino (Pippin).

Critics are raving about The Doo Wop Project. The Chautauquan Daily said, "Doo Wop Project is street corner music for a new generation" and The Omaha World-Herald cheered, "Refreshing pop flavor... a rowdy standing ovation!" Nuvo Indianapolis applauded "lush orchestral arrangements," and Maryland Theatre Guide praised the show saying, "The joy of the group's performance was infectious and it was clear the guys were having as much fun as the audience."

"They say that music has the power to heal and I think we all could use a little healing right now," said producer Ken Davenport. "The Doo Wop Project is more than just a concert though - it's a theatrical exploration through some of the best tunes ever written. We look forward to having audiences experience the show virtually, in the comfort of their own homes, and we think the intimate Shubert Studios is the perfect venue to highlight this unique group."

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with each other AND with The Doo Wop Project via a live chat, which will appear next to the video stream. Attendees can request songs to The Doo Wop Project in the chat.

The Doo Wop Project also invites attendees to host their own dance parties in their living rooms and even sing along with the group.

Tickets, ranging from $25-$75, can be purchased by visiting: www.TheDooWopProject.com.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You