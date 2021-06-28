THE DISCIPLE to Receive World Premiere at the Wild Project

Thirdwing, a theater company with roots planted in both the live and streaming theater realms, is launching its inaugural live performance with the world premiere of THE DISCIPLE, written and directed by Rachel Carey. THE DISCIPLE begins performances Tuesday, July 20 for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 25. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 3 pm. Performances are at the Wild Project (195 East 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Tickets are $39, which includes a three month Thirdwing streaming membership. Or, sign up for Thirdwing monthly or yearly membership and tickets start at $4.99. For tickets and more information, visit www.thirdwing.info. The running time is 80 minutes with no intermission.



While leading a self-esteem retreat in 1979, Nathaniel Branden presents the secret to a happy life: Objectivist Philosophy.



Giving you the tools to achieve your highest potential, Nathaniel shares what he learned from his mentor, Ayn Rand, who dedicated her seminal novel, Atlas Shrugged, to him.



But as he describes each great lesson he received from the iconic writer, we witness a host of scenes from the past - revealing a chaotic, even abusive sexual affair with Rand that lasted for decades. Is Nathaniel taking his own advice for a happy life? Or is he repressing his trauma?



THE DISCIPLE is the first live, in-person show for Thirdwing, a theater production company and streaming service that creates original teleplay series in connection with their live shows, all of which are included with their streaming membership.



"Our goal with this streaming model is to make the in-person experience more affordable, and the streaming experience more fun, and specifically designed for personal viewing, rather than simply 'filmed theater,'" explains Thirdwing Artistic Director Cameron Bossert. "The full-length play will not be streamed on the platform, because it is its own unique in-person experience. Instead of using streaming as a way to make theater more accessible by simply viewing actual productions from home, we want to use it as a way to make theatergoing itself more accessible and affordable."



A new mini-sode about the creation of THE DISCIPLE will air in conjunction with the show's opening, including an interview with the playwright, serving as a kind of virtual talk-back that ticket buyers and members can stream before or after they see the show in person. They can also stream the entire Female Genius production before or after seeing The Disciple in person. So they can either get the backstory of Nathaniel and Ayn Rand in anticipation, or they can go home after the show and watch more female authors behaving badly.



The cast of THE DISCIPLE features Maja Wampuzyc (The Immigrant, with Marion Cotillard and Joaquin Phoenix, Cannes Film Festival Palm D'Or Nominee) as Ayn Rand and Cameron Darwin Bossert as Nathaniel Branden.



The design team includes Yolanda Balaña (costume design) and Jeff McCrum (lighting design).