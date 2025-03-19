THE CRUELTY-FREE CONFESSIONS OF HANNAH BLAKE Comes to New York City Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AFAFO Media will present The Cruelty-Free Confessions of Hannah Blake written by Oliver Britten and directed by Alexander Arturo Garcia. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Wed April 2 at 9:50pm, Fri April 4 at 8:10pm, Thu April 10 at 6:30pm, Thu April 17 at 8:10pm & Sun April 20 at 5:20pm.

Part fever dream, part twisted cooking demo, The Cruelty-Free Confessions of Hannah Blake follows a vegan tradwife serial killer who fears her daughter may inherit her horrific legacy. How far can you go to have a sense of control and peace of mind? Blending pitch-black humor, surreal imagery, and unsettlingly charming storytelling, the show captivated and disturbed audiences in Edinburgh. Now, it's set to leave its mark on New York.

The cast will feature Maggie McMuffin and Giselle Chatelain.

The creative team includes Production Manager Husani Blaze, Production Designer Ryan Hauenstein, Illustrator Kay Jensen, Designs by Itchy Stitches Designs, and Associate Producer and Social Media Manager Ashley Brooke Cohen.

Content Disclaimer: This show contains dark themes that are suitable for mature audiences only. Get ready for some f***ed up sh*t!

Oliver Britten is a London-born playwright/screenwriter and cheese enthusiast based in Los Angeles. He wrote/directed three short films (Lovely Day, Last Orders, and Wayward) and co-wrote a comedy feature film (Chick-Lit.) Film and theatre has been his fascination since he first started writing as a fetus. This play was conceived during the pandemic, inspired by Britten's experiences navigating strict isolation due to his lifelong battle with cystinosis.

AFAFO Media founded by director/producer Alexander Arturo Garcia, is a collaboration of artists who are committed to telling bold new stories in any medium, anywhere, any time. To find out more about our projects, visit https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/afafo-media-multiple-theatrical-and-mixed-media-projects

